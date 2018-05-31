How to mark VE Day in mid Norfolk

Pupils from Downham Prep School have a street party to mark the 70th anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

The country may be in lockdown, but people across mid Norfolk are still set to celebrate VE Day.

Traditional ceremonies, street parties, parades and services that mark the end of the Second World War may not be on the cards this year due to the coronavirus crisis, but people across the district are finding more creative ways of getting involved.

There are a number of ways to mark the occasion and pay your respects at home and online with the rest of the community.

Breckland Council have encouraged people in the district to download its VE Day lockdown party packs which include wartime recipes, party bunting to cut out and make, colouring templates and a Spotify wartime playlist.

Swanton Morley Parish Council have also uploaded some bunting and colouring templates on its Facebook Page.

The Royal British Legion has called for people to host ‘Stay at Home’ street parties in their own front gardens to mark 75 years since guns fell silent.

A spokesperson from the Royal British Legion said: “We need you and as many people as possible to take part in this national moment of thanksgiving and celebration, in honour of our Second World War generation.”

Swaffham Town council have made a table showing events different events that will be taking place on Friday and Sunday to mark the 75th VE Day celebrations.

The list includes TV shows and public broadcasts on BBC and ITV, along with events that are being live streamed in Swaffham on Facebook. Please see the town council Facebook page for more information.

They’re also encouraging people to research their family history with ancestry, as all records are free between May 4 and 10.

The Railway Tavern in Dereham are hosting a virtual VE Day event which will include local piper John Welton who will play A Cry For Peace Around The World and Battles Over especially composed for VE Day 75.

The pub landlord, Paul Sandford, has also been posting virtual history lessons, vintage hair styling tutorials and VE Day cocktails on the pub’s Facebook page.

Kindra Kitty Jones, an Edwardian explorer who taught children at Wells Primary earlier this year, is asking families to virtually follow her VE Day walk in Ely on Saturday, May 9.