‘New year, New me’ - How to keep your New Years Resolutions

Exericising is alwasy in the top 10 of New Years Resolutions. Photo: Google Archant

Whether it’s losing weight, quitting smoking or spending less time on social media, more than 80pc of New Years Resolutions will fail by the end of February.

A study from the University of Bristol found that 88pc of us will fail their resolutions by March, with 43pc lasting less than a month and 66pc lasting less than two.

With so much pressure piled on to make the new year a new you, here are five ways to give yourself the best chance of sticking to it.

Start Small - Don’t be unrealistic, choose resolutions you genuinely think you can keep. For example, if you want to eat healthier try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy, like fruit or yoghurt. Stop seeing a diet as a punishment.

Change one thing at a time - Don’t get overwhelmed thinking you need to change everything at once. Bad habits/behaviours develop over time, changing them takes time too. Choose one thing and work on that.

Talk about it - Sharing the highs and lows of your experiences with friends and family will give you the support and confidence you need to push forward when things get tough. Also you might find someone looking to change the same thing as you, for example if you want to exercise more, there may be a friend looking for a gym buddy.

Don’t beat yourself up - Resolutions are usually bigger milestones that won’t be reached overnight, chances are there will be hurdles to climb and times you fall, it’s okay! If you missed the gym one day or ate the brownie at work, don’t throw your hands in the air and give up. Acknowledge that it happens to everyone, resolve to get back on track and pick up where you left off the next day.

Don’t wait until New Years Eve to choose your resolution - Picking something ‘spare of the moment’ is more likely to be something you will struggle to stick with. Take some time out before December 31, think about what you really want to achieve, and don’t follow the crowd, think about what you want out of your life and out of 2019.