Your Money Matters: How to keep your Jubilee party costs down

The Jubilee is about to kick off a summer of parties after the last two were marred by Covid restrictions. But such gatherings can be expensive. Norfolk-based money coach KIM UZZELL suggests some way to keep costs down

We’re at the end of May, and the weather has certainly given us hope that we are in for a long hot summer.

Across the county arrangements are being made for Jubilee events both formal and informal and, with the last couple of summers including restrictions of one sort or another, it stands to reason that summer 2022 is going to see us enjoying social gatherings and making up for lost time.

If we aren’t careful, though, even the most casual of garden or kitchen gatherings with friends, family or neighbours can become expensive, and with the cost of food only going one way at the moment, we don’t want to miss out on social gatherings again in 2022… this time because of financial restrictions not social ones.

With a little thought, planning, and thinking outside the box, however, costs can be kept low and the fun can be enjoyed without compromise or worry.

Whether a barbecue in the garden, a buffet in the kitchen, or a picnic by the sea, if everyone contributes one or two elements to the feast, it shares the cost and can add variety.

Just make sure you decide who is bringing what so you don’t end up with 72 packs of crisps and nothing else!

A more formal meal can take a similar format - if inviting people over for evening dinner or Sunday lunch, how about asking them to bring a starter, dessert, or some pre-dinner nibbles?

If you’re at the receiving end of an invite, make the offer yourself and don’t wait to be asked.

Just because it’s 2022 doesn’t mean we can’t go retro! Remember all those things you enjoyed in childhood? Jam sandwiches and hard boiled eggs, for example?

A picnic or garden party doesn’t need to include fancy food. Sometimes, the old ones really are the best, so take a trip down memory lane and keep the cost down at the same time.

My final tip is simply not to go overboard. Remember, it is the company we have missed over the last couple of years, not the amount of food or drink.

Enjoy time with friends and family in gardens, at picnics and impromptu gatherings and celebrate the fact that we can do this again this year. That is priceless.

For more from Norfolk-based financial expert Kim Uzzell head to mymoneymovement.co.uk or follow her on Instagram @kimuzzellmoneycoach.





TIP OF THE WEEK

Anti-poverty campaigner and social media star Jack Monroe is dedicated to trying to help those on a tight budget find ways to eat well. Her recipes are scrutinised for cost on a website packed with advice at cookingonabootstrap.com.





YOUR TOWN

Butcher Arthur Howell has received and award for his butchers and Deli in Wells. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Arthur Howell Butchers, in Wells, is introducing special Jubilee prices for some of its products, for people planning parties and BBQs for the long weekend. Two packages of beef burgers and sausages are going on offer at a reduced price.





BARGAIN OF THE WEEK

The Gravity trampoline park at Riverside in Norwich offers 50pc off the walk-in price for students with an NUS card.

It also offers 20pc off for emergency service workers and their immediate family during school term time and after 5pm at weekends. See the special offers section at gravity-uk.com/riverside-norwich for details.