How you can join in VE Day 75 from home

Crowds at Trafalgar Square celebrate VE Day in London, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe Picture: PA/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

As our nation faces its biggest crisis since the Second World War, the Royal British Legion is calling on us to celebrate VE Day from home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Germany surrendered on May 7, 1945 after almost six years of conflict which in which millions died.

The RBL has announced a programme of activity to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, May 8, for people to participate in from home.

The RBL’s assistant director of commemorative events Bob Gamble said: “As we face some of the most challenging times since the Second World War, now more than ever it is important to unite in recognition of people’s service to the nation, just as communities did 75 years ago.

“There is no right or wrong way to take part in the Silence at 11am, some people may wish to stand at their windows or step outside their front door, but we hope that individuals and families across the UK will embrace the opportunity to share in a national moment of reflection.

“There are many parallels between the struggles of the Second World War and what we are going through today.”

Activities include a VE Day 75 livestream, national moments of Remembrance and thanksgiving, and activity packs for individuals and families.

At 11am the Legion is encouraging people across all generations and communities to pause for a two minute silence and reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

From 11.15am the legion is hosting a VE Day 75 livestream, sharing stories and memories from those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War.

Later in the day the Legion has partnered with the BBC to honour and celebrate the Second World War generation with an evening of memories and music from 8pm on BBC One. Members of the public are invited to enjoy a moment of celebration and thanksgiving during the programme by taking part in a UK-wide rendition of Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at 9pm.

Members of the public can access the activities at www.rbl.org.uk/veday75 and on social media using #VEDay75 and #VEDay75Live during the livestream.