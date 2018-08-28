Search

How you can become a councillor for new ‘super district’ council

PUBLISHED: 17:18 15 January 2019

The logo for the new East Suffolk District Council. Photo: Waveney District Council.

Archant

Residents are being offered the chance to represent their communities in a brand new ‘super district’ council.

East Suffolk District Council will be formed on April 1 - serving residents, business and communities across Waveney and Suffolk Coastal.

The new ‘super district’ will be served by 55 councillor across 29 wards.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils are hosting two special information events in February open to anyone interested in becoming an East Suffolk councillor, regardless of experience.

Chief executive Stephen Baker said: “We have a very busy time ahead of us. Our new councillors will have a keen interest in representing and leading their community, and will bring energy and commitment to the new council.”

The information days will take place at Riverside, in Canning Road, Lowestoft on Thursday, February 21, and East Suffolk House, Melton on Friday, February 22.

Thirty minute informal appointments are available between 9am and 4.30pm to book a slot visit eastsuffolk.gov.uk/beacouncillor

