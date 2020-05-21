This is the biggest challenge the Eastern Daily Press has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:23 22 May 2020

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

Archant

Editor David Powles explains why we are asking for the support of our online readers.

Red House School, Buxton. Photo: Archant

Dear reader,

Have you heard the phrase “news desert”? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Norfolk will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

Nwes logoNwes logo

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Eastern Daily Press than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

UEA nurses in PPE. Picture: UEAUEA nurses in PPE. Picture: UEA

You may also want to watch:

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

In recent months, we persuaded police to reopen an investigation into historic abuse at a Norfolk residential school, we revealed how a local council had to give away a £500,000 eco-centre for nothing after the project flopped and we told of serious concerns over the management of millions of pounds of public money within a local enterprise agency.

More recently we highlighted the shocking lack of PPE being given to our NHS and care workers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

As mental health has become one of the biggest issues facing the nation, the EDP has, for years, given a voice to those who had previously been ignored and forced the government to take action.

And when our region is under stress, as in the current crisis or through extraordinary weather events like the Beast From The East, we are at the heart of all our communities to share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Norfolk does not become a news desert.

Thank you

David Powles, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

