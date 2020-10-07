Stars of Norfolk and Waveney: Submit your entries

The winners of last year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney awards. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards are back and you can nominate those often unseen acts of kindness, bravery and selflessness that make our communities so special by filling in the form below.

This year’s awards, which are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News for the very first time, will be honouring those from Norfolk and Waveney who go the extra mile and deserve recognition.

Finalists will be announced on November 19 in a special supplement in the EDP.

Winners of each category, including the winners of the Overall Star of Norfolk and the Judges’ Special Award, will be announced on Thursday, December 3, and featured in a winner supplement on December 8.

Entries will close on Sunday, November 1.