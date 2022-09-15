Why are there so many huge spiders in Norfolk homes at the moment?

People in Norfolk have been spotting lots of big spiders in their homes - Credit: Marc Reed

Have you noticed more spiders than normal in your home?

The eight-legged beasties are making their way indoors ahead of the colder weather.

And to make matters worse for arachnophobes, mating season is under way.

A spider spotted in a home in Norfolk as mating season begins for our eight-legged friends - Credit: Anne-Marie Martyn

Spiders will be more active than usual over the next month and more will be spotted inside as they look for warmer environments to procreate, according to experts.

Entomologist expert Dr Ian Bedford said: "Spiders live all year round but at this time of year and as we head into autumn, they are becoming fully grown which means they are easier to spot.

"They are also getting ready to mate at this time of year so are becoming more active so will be more noticeable outdoors and in our homes."

Spiders are at their biggest and most active at this time of year as males look for a female to mate with - Credit: Jimmy Kemp

This is bad news for people with spider phobias however keeping them around does more good than harm.

Spider expert and enthusiast Dr Geoff Oxford added: “Spiders do a great job as a natural insecticide, and provide food for numerous other organisms – mammals, reptiles, amphibians, predatory insects and birds,” enthuses Oxford.

“Their venom is increasingly being investigated as a source of natural insecticides, and their silk can be used in medicine, for example as the scaffolding for artificial joints. The sheer aesthetic beauty of spiders themselves, and their webs, goes without saying.”

Are there ways to keep spiders out of your home?

If you are unconvinced and can't bare spiders in your home, there are some things you can do to help keep them at bay while keeping them unharmed.

Seal windows and doors - DIY sealants are useful to block any little crevices around doors and windows.

Keep your house clean - spiders thrive in the damp and the dark, so keeping a clean house might stop them venturing inside.

Let more natural light in - keeping blinds open could help keep the creatures out

Citrus has historically thought to be a spider repellent. While there is no scientific evidence to this, it is worth a try and a simple spray can be made by mixing a few drops of citrus juice with water.

If you spot a spider, use a tumbler and a piece of card to trap it then pick it up and take it outside unharmed.



