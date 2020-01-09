Search

Time is running out - How to complete your Norwich City sticker album

PUBLISHED: 17:07 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 09 January 2020

Christoph Zimmermann with the Norwich City sticker album. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Time is running out for Norwich City fans to get their hands on the final stickers to complete their albums - with the collectables set to come off the shelves in a matter of days.

Launched across shops and newsagents in September, Canaries fans have spent months scrambling to complete the collections, with supporters young and old getting on board with the trend.

There have been swap shops, vouchers aplenty and even social media trades along the way, as the City faithful well and truly caught sticker fever.

However, all good things must come to an end and the race is on to complete the albums before the shops stop stocking the stickers next week.

Eastern Daily Press and Evening News editor David Powles said: "We've all been blown away by how fantastically the sticker albums have been received since we launched them alongside Norwich City Football Club.

"It's been great to see so many people getting involved and really embracing the spirit of it all - from new and young fans to those who have been following the club for decades. It has really crossed the generations.

"I'm delighted so many people were able to complete their albums and now have a real collector's item to cherish. And for those of you who didn't, fear not as you will be able to pick up your last few from our headquarters on Rouen Road."

The final daily vouchers for free stickers will be printed in this newspaper on Saturday, January 11, while the stickers themselves will gradually be coming off the shelves from the week beginning January 20..

However, for a limited time, collectors will be able to purchase their final few stickers from this newspaper's base on Prosepct House between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday,

Alternatively, remaining stickers can be order over the phone by calling 01603 772138.

The albums proved increasingly popular amongst City fans, with 60,000 stickers sold within the first few weeks of release alone.

The phenomenon saw one avid fan and collector, gardener Scott Watson, complete the album in just a day, while others resorted to setting up swap shops on social media and attending promotional events.

