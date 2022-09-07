How can I complete my GoGoDiscover sticker album?

Time is running out to track down those final GoGoDiscover stickers after a summer of prehistoric hunting for collectors.

This year’s trail comes to a conclusion on Saturday, September 10, when the 55 T.rex and 24 mammoth sculptures will be removed from the streets of Norwich and Norfolk.

Margaret's Mammoth GoGoDiscover sculpture at West Runton - Credit: Break

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book features 78 stickers, including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and maps of the trail, held to raise crucial funds for local charity Break, which tries to make life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

If you need the final few stickers to complete your album, they can be purchased for 20p, plus postage and packaging, by calling 01603 772138.

Throughout the trail there have been vouchers in each edition of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News which can be redeemed from participating retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition included double vouchers.

There has also been a voucher in each week’s copy of the Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News.

The vouchers will conclude on Saturday, September 10 and sticker collectors will then have until Sunday, September 18 to redeem their vouchers. Vouchers can be redeemed at Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers while stocks last.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

Organised in conjunction with Wild In Art and designed by local artists, the T.rex sculptures have been on the streets of Norwich since late June, across the city centre at locations including Chantry Place shopping centre, Norwich Cathedral and City Hall, while the mammoths can be found in towns including King’s Lynn, Cromer and Great Yarmouth.

If you didn't get a chance to take part already, you can buy our sticker book bundles online which include a sticker book and 20 packs of stickers for just £15. For that and much more, visit norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant



