How to claim a free Norwich City sticker book

Published: 11:35 AM January 15, 2021

Keen to start your collection now? Well, this is the offer for you.

While stocks last, the EDP and its sister titles are giving away copies of the second-ever Norwich City sticker book completely free of charge.

Following on from the wildly-successful first edition, the second book contains 230 stickers with memories of 15 of the club's most successful seasons.

From title-winning triumphs to trophy wins, a completed collection is a memento to cling onto for years to come.

Already, books have been ordered across the county and even further afield - from the United States to Hong Kong.

You may also want to watch:

And all you need to do in order to claim your free book is send an email with your name and address to shop@archant.co.uk

Stocks are limited and the offer only applies until every remaining book is gone, so don't hesitate. Kick-off your collection, now.