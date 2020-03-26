Search

How to celebrate a birthday in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:50 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 26 March 2020

Birthdays don’t just stop during a worldwide pandemic.

If anything, they come at you like a ton of bricks as you watch your former plans and ideas disappear before your eyes.

Instead of visiting family and friends or heading out for a meal, we’re all going to have to be more creative when it comes to celebrations.

Here are some ideas for how to celebrate a birthday during lockdown:

1. Picnic in the garden

If you’re lucky enough to have a garden, why not utilise the space and have a picnic?

Make some of your favourite foods, grab a bottle of wine and eat cake in the sunshine.

2. Have a virtual house party

The app, Houseparty, has taken the world by storm over the last week after uniting millions of friends, family members and coworkers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in September 2016, Houseparty has focused on enabling “shared experiences” by offering in-app games such as trivia or screen-sharing services that allow friends to watch TV programmes together.

3. Have a movie marathon

Your birthday is one day where you definitely have permission to take control of the TV remote.

Make a list of your favourite films and watch them with some of your favourite snacks.

4. Video game party

Are you and your friends into gaming?

Whether you love Fortnite, Fifa or Animal Crossing, invite your friends and family to play with you from their own living rooms.

If you don’t have a headset to chat through your gaming device, you could always set up a video or voice call at the same time.

5. Get a nice takeaway

Ever wanted to try that nice restaurant down the road? Many eateries are still delivering through this uncertain time.

Treat yourself to a nice meal to celebrate officially becoming one year older.

6. Virtual cocktail hour

If you were planning on heading to a bar with your friends, why not take the celebrations online?

The best thing about this option is that it’s acceptable to wear pyjamas...

7. Plan a birthday event for when lockdown is over

One thing we all need to remember is that lockdown is only temporary.

Start planning what you want to do to celebrate your belated birthday (you can get all the drinks you are owed)

