How to avoid fish with 'excruciatingly painful' sting on beaches in Norfolk

Weever fish may be small but they can cause excruciating pain if trodden on - Credit: RNLI/Beau Gillett

A trip to the beach can make for a great day out with the family.

But many are unaware of a danger that lurks beneath the sand which can cause "excruciating pain".

Weever fish are small sand-coloured fish that live along the Norfolk coastline.

Despite their size, they have the power to cause agony if stood on as the dorsal fin on their spine can embed itself in people's feet and release venom.

Weever fish can be found on sandy beaches in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

The warm weather this summer has meant more and more people have come into contact with the camouflaged fish and the RNLI has warned people of the danger.

Beau Gillet, RNLI lifeguard supervisor, said: "Weever fish stings can be really painful but they affect everyone differently.

"The severity of a weever fish sting really depends on how you stand on it. If you stand directly onto the fish’s spinal fin, it causes the most pain.

"I’ve seen grown men cry from the pain and then a small child not be affected by it at all."

What are weever fish?

Weever fish are some of the only venomous fish in UK waters, according to the Wildlife Trust.

They have a deep yellowish body with eyes that sit on top of the head.

Siobhan Noade, aquarist and conservation officer at Sea Life Great Yarmouth, said: "There are two species of weever fish that we get in the UK but the more common one to encounter is the Lesser weever.

"This is because it inhabits shallower waters and is more likely to be stepped on by swimmers and beach users.

"This is also more likely in the summertime due to warmer temperatures."

Where can you find weever fish?

Weever fish can be found across Norfolk's coastline, where they live under the sand.

Rob Spray, of the Sea Search East Diver Survey Project, said: "They live in the sand so sandy beaches are where we find them, where they sit waiting to find something to eat.

"They only live in water so you are most likely to be stepped on when walking along the sand that is below the low water mark where it is wet all day."

How do you treat a weever fish sting?

The level of pain varies between people due to each individual’s pain tolerance and also due to the number of spines that punctured the skin.

The RNLI advises those stung by weever fish to:

Keep the injured area in warm water for as long as possible. RNLI lifeguards dealing with stings will keep them in warm water for around 10 minutes until the pain becomes bearable.

Wash the area with warm soapy water. This keeps the area around the puncture free of dirt and helps prevent infections.

Check and care for the wound. People may need to bandage the punctured area.

Weever fish hide in sand and are hard to spot - Credit: Archant

How can you avoid weever fish?

The RNLI says to avoid getting stung, beachgoers should wear wetsuit boots or swimming shoes when wading in the shallows.

Mr Spray also suggests sticking to dry parts of the sand.

Mr Spray added: "As the fish live in water, dry sand is much safer than sand that is wet all day and below the low water mark."

Are weever fish numbers increasing?

It is thought that climate change is causing more numbers of weever fish to move north, which could lead to them being a more prominent problem in the future.

Ms Noade of Sea Life Great Yarmouth added: "Generally if any species tend to be more prevalent in warmer weather, their ranges are expanding because of increased temperatures due to climate change."

Mr Spray, who conducts surveys of marine species in Norfolk says the populations are remaining stable but with people choosing staycations and trips to the beach over holidays abroad, more people are coming into contact with their stings.

He added: "With the hot weather we have had this year, more people are wanting to spend time on the beach, particularly sandy beaches, which is a weever fish's favourite habitat."