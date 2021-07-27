Norfolk Day 2021: See how the county celebrated this year's big day
It has become an integral part of the county’s social calendar – and this year’s Norfolk Day has been one of the best to date.
The annual celebration takes place every year on July 27 and is spearheaded by the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk.
It also welcomed back Richardson's as its headline sponsor for 2021.
Here are some of the events which took place around the county during the day.
AYLSHAM
Redwings Horse Sanctuary once again celebrated Norfolk Day. Redwings Aylsham, north of Norwich, and Redwings Caldecott, near Great Yarmouth, held a celebratory photoshoot with a few of its rescue ponies, and enjoyed a pony picnic.
ATTLEBOROUGH
Paul Arthurton Transport added a new vehicle to its fleet, paying homage to its Norfolk roots via the registration plate – N012 FLK.
Owner, Paul Arthurton, said: “We are very proud of where we come from.”
BROADS
The Norfolk BrOARds, a local rowing team, waved the flag for Norfolk Day on the beach.
BRUNDALL
Broom Boats invited all Brundall residents, and the wider community, holidaymakers, and other users of the Norfolk Broads, to enjoy the river there.
There was a fancy-dress competition and an animal sticker hunt for children, as well as food from the Food Vault.
CAISTER
Norfolk Beach Cleans, held a beach clean on Caister beach as part of Norfolk Day’s Big Clean Up initiative. The village was also finalist in this year’s Best Kept Town or Village competition.
CROMER
Katrin from the Norwich Mumbler website, and her family, went crabbing on Cromer Pier, live on BBC Radio Norfolk with host, Chris Goreham and producer, Tim Sparrow.
Toast master, Bob Lloyd, also made an early Norfolk Day announcement on Cromer Pier.
DEREHAM
Breckland District Council raised the county flag above their Dereham headquarters, Elizabeth House. One councillor, Ian Sherwood, even sported a Norfolk flag facemask.
GREAT YARMOUTH
The team from Tia’s Treasure, of Great Yarmouth, were busy celebrating Norfolk Day.
Tia, 16, who started Tia's Treasures when she was just six-years-old in 2011, creating rainbow beaded bracelets to be given out and left for people to find as Random Acts of Kindness.
Her brother, Tommy, five, and Toby, three, celebrated by creating and hiding their handmade clay Norfolk Nee Nors to show their love and appreciation of the ambulance service.
Finders are encouraged to keep or rehide their find and share a photo in Tommy and Toby's Norfolk Nee Nors Facebook Group.
LENWADE
Dippy and his friends Paris and Terry have been celebrating a ROARR-some Norfolk Day at Roarr! Dinosaur Park.
NORWICH
Cribbage in Norwich hosted a special cribbage event online.
Business network Buy Local Norfolk (BLN) hosted a networking day with a team from BLN taking photos in the city.
Jarrold department store launched its new venture Store Folk, inviting local producers and suppliers to sell their products and services on its website. More information at www.jarrold.co.uk/storefolk.
Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) City Hosts ran two tours with one of its city hosts supervisors, Richard Edwards.
A two-hour Shardlake's Norwich guided walk tour took place in the city with guide Paul Dickson, inspired by C. J. Sansom’s best-selling novel Tombland. The event raised £98 for charity Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
Characters from Norfolk’s historic Paston family popped up in the medieval quarter of the city, following the launch a new Norwich heritage walk from Paston Footprints featuring alternative blue plaques by Rosies Plaques.
Dozens turned out in Norwich to watch the maiden voyage of the Tiffany Rose, recently purchased by The Maid's Head Hotel, in Tombland.
Konectbus hosted its ‘Meet for a Mardle’ event, supported by members of the Norwich Together Alliance, to raise awareness of its own services to reduce loneliness. The Chatty Bus was on display alongside members of the NTA.
And never ones to miss an opportunity for tea, cakes and fun quizzes, the residents at a Drayton care home celebrated Norfolk Day in style.
Resident from Badgers Wood Care Home adorned the dining area with Norfolk Day bunting and waved their flags with pride to celebrate all things that are unique to Norfolk.
THETFORD
Ancient House Museum shared experiences of Norfolk soldiers during the Anglo-Sikh Wars online as part of South Asian Heritage Month supported by Essex Cultural Diversity Project.
WELLS
Wells Community Hospital Trust celebrated the day with coffee and cake in the Hive Café and Gardens at the hospital.
This was followed by a live performance from the Nelson Shanty Men, as well as Norfolk poetry written and performed by Wells residents.