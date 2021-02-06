Published: 6:30 AM February 6, 2021

The lasting legacy of the likes of Captain Sir Tom Moore has been highlighted by figures showing almost £1m of charity money has been donated to support Norfolk's frontline workers and patients.

NHS Charities Together has awarded £946,400 to the charitable trusts of the regions three hospitals and community health service from its Covid Emergency fund, which received a "turbo boost" from the fundraising efforts of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The war veteran died in hospital on Tuesday at the age of 100, having raised more than £33m for NHS Charities Together during the first national lockdown.

In Norfolk, it has meant the charity has given £238,600 to the James Paget University Hospital, £394,600 to the Norfolk and Norwich, £154,600 to Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust and £158,600 to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital charitable organisations to use towards projects supporting staff and patients.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been able to use the funding to create restrooms and kitchen areas for frontline staff, additional outdoor seating, and provide more breast pumps for parents of babies on its NICU unit and hand lotion for staff members to counteract the effects of constant handwashing.

Funding has been used to support patients with motor neurone disease, cancer and an introduction video for new radiotherapy patients in the Colney Centre, in lieu of an in-person tour.

John Paul Garside, N&N Hospitals charity director, said: “We are hugely appreciative of the money raised by Capt Sir Tom Moore and others, which has allowed us to support patients and our staff during the pandemic.”

The hospital has plans to use further funding to provide additional psychological support for staff affected by the pandemic, catering facilities, external rest areas and welcome packs for oversea nurses, who are self-isolating after arriving in the UK.

Julie Cooper, the hospital charity's head of grants, added that some of the large projects had been made possible with additional donations from the public to the hospital charity.

Chris Benham, director of finance at QEH, said: “Captain Sir Tom Moore’s heroic fundraising efforts will leave a lasting legacy and we are delighted to have been the recipient of these funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The James Paget received a grant worth £77,000 for counselling and training for people to support colleagues who have experienced trauma due to the coronavirus pandemic.