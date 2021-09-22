Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City

Published: 10:20 AM September 22, 2021

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn Jones are joined by former England manager Roy Hodgson at Carrow Road on Saturday. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City’s majority shareholders Michael Wynn Jones and Delia Smith are reportedly good friends with former England manager Roy Hodgson.

Might it be the right time to give him a call and ask for his help in mentoring Daniel Farke and his squad in the art of Premiership survival?

Hodgson would be no threat to Farke, and his knowledge and wisdom might just be enough to help Norwich to achieve those “fine margins” which Farke has mentioned recently as the difference between defeat and winning.

When he decided to retire from his last managerial post at Crystal Palace, Hodgson said he could not imagine life without coaching.

A short-term advisory role at Norwich might fill that void without the stresses and strains of managership on the 74-year-old.

He has managed 16 different teams in eight countries, beginning in Sweden with Halmstads BK in the 1976 season. He later guided the Switzerland national team to the last 16 of the 1994 World Cup and qualification for Euro 1996.

From 2006 to 2007, he managed the Finland national team, guiding them to their highest-ever FIFA ranking of 33rd place and coming close to qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in their history.

He managed the England national team from May 2012 to June 2016. Other clubs that Hodgson has managed include Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Malmö FF, Grasshoppers, FC Copenhagen, Udinese, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Hodgson served several times as a member of UEFA’s technical study group at the European Championships and was also a member of the FIFA technical study group at the 2006 World Cup.

He speaks five languages and has worked as a television pundit in several of the countries in which he has coached. This is an impressive coaching CV by anyone’s standard.

After Hodgson took the reins at Palace for four seasons, they did not finish lower than 14th. Palace chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to the impact Hodgson has had on his boyhood club since replacing Frank De Boer, with the team bottom after losing their first four matches.

“His record with us simply cannot be overstated — he is the only Palace manager to secure four years in the Premier League and he has helped give us stability in the most turbulent of times,” said Parish. “We will be forever grateful for his immense contribution.”

Farke has worked miracles in the Championship, but Premiership success has eluded him, and the unwanted recent record of defeats must be halted before Norwich are beyond rescuing from another exit from the top flight.

Go on Delia call Roy of The Rovers!

Peter Franzen OBE,

Beccles Road, Loddon