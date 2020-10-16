Will it EVER end? Parts of Norfolk have had 23 consecutive days of rain

Parts of Norfolk have seen rain on more consecutive days than anywhere else in the country, weather experts have revealed.

In parts of the county, particular the north, it has been more than three weeks since no rain at all has fallen, with the last completely dry day falling on September 22.

But what makes this more unusual is that it came following a similar period of time in which no rain fell at all.

Between September 1 and September 22, some parts of the county did not see a drop of rain, with temperatures reaching almost 30C for the first September day in years.

But since this heatwave came to an end, rain has fallen every day.

Forecaster Dan Holley, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, has shared two maps on Twitter, revealing just how much of a turn in the conditions late September saw - and how this has continued since.

With it, he wrote: “From very dry to very wet - back in September, many areas in southern Britain remained completely dry for up to three weeks. Since then, parts of East Anglia in particular haven’t had a single completely dry day for over three weeks.”