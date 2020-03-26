$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

How one Norwich flat spread love during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:41 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 26 March 2020

Isobel Mathews-Hiskett and Grace Morley reached out to their neighbours in Norwich during coronavirus. Picture: Isobel Mathews-Hiskett

Isobel Mathews-Hiskett and Grace Morley reached out to their neighbours in Norwich during coronavirus. Picture: Isobel Mathews-Hiskett

Archant

A well-wishing message left by two Norwich flatmates to cheer people up during the coronavirus outbreak has spurned a heart-warming chain of responses from their neighbours.

Isobel Mathews-Hiskett, who works at Franks Bar, and her flatmate Grace Morley, a textiles student at Norwich University of the Arts, began self-isolating a week ago but craved human interaction.

Miss Mathews-Hiskett, who moved into their city centre flat two years ago, realised she did not know her neighbours and decided to make a change.

Measures to curtail coronavirus, which has left people feeling lonely, inspired the duo to turn a positive out of a negative and contact other flats by letter.

They wrote a note, which was slipped under doors, offering records, books and company.

The 23-year-old said: “Everyone is feeling isolated and it is such a strange time as society hasn’t been through this before. It’s nice to make people feel safe when they’re feeling unsafe with everything going on. We’d seen other people doing arts and crafts to cheer people up and thought we should do something similar.”

But she did not expect the overwhelming response in which each flat replied with a different gesture over the coming days.

The first flat customised a letter and extended an offer for a cup of tea on the shared landing at a safe distance – which they took up.

Miss Mathews-Hiskett said: “We chatted about everything and she was such a lovely lady. It is so important to keep communicating.”

Next they received a postcard with a bottle of red wine and chocolate on their doorstep.

The final flat left a box filled with vegan stew with a list of ingredients thoughtfully attached in case they suffered from allergies.

Miss Mathews-Hiskett said: “It made us feel so good and I hope it made them feel good too. It is lovely to get some love back. I think a positive thing to come out of this is to communicate in ways we’ve lost such as letter writing. It has been great to branch out.”

She plans to invite them all round for dinner or a party once the pandemic is over.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The workplaces which have stayed open during the coronavirus crisis

Insurance company Adrian Flux employees hundreds fo staff at its East Winch site. Image: adrianflux.co.uk

Coronavirus patient recovers at Norfolk hospital

How the new A&E unit will look at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: QEH

Increase of three confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk is 45. Picture: Chris Bishop

Bakers hoping to stay open during coronavirus decide to close

Two Magpies Bakery, Tmber Hill, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus: Every home in Norfolk to be sent letter asking if vulnerable need help

Trevor Holden. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24