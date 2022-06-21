Cabbies and cafés among those to feel effects of rail strike

Norwich railway station was a considerably different place on the morning of the rail strikes - Credit: Archant

As the biggest rail strike this century turns Norwich station into a ghost town, DAVID HANNANT went along to speak to some of the businesses feeling the effects of the walkout





Taxi drivers 'bored'

Terry Watson, who has been a cabbie for 24 years, is among many taxi drivers who rely on pick-ups from the station.

Taxi driver Terry Watson, 55, said the strikes are "a disgrace" - Credit: Archant

The 55-year-old, from Norwich, said the strike was "a disgrace".

Speaking at around noon, he said: "I got here at 9.15am and am yet to have a single job. We have seen our fuel prices go close to £2 per litre so this is the last thing we need.

"Normally by this time I may have had three or four jobs, depending on the length of the journey, but today I've done nothing."

Taxi driver Barry Campling, 61, who has been driving taxis for 37 years - Credit: Archant

Fellow taxi driver Barry Campling, 66, said he was equally frustrated by the lack of business - but did not condemn the strike action in the same way.

He said: "I've been here since 8am and have had just the one job, so I'm definitely bored this morning.

"Our trade has never really recovered from Covid so it is frustrating - but personally I would never cross the picket line.

"I think all the parties just need to talk to each other more."





Florists and cafés quiet too

It was not just taxi drivers suffering downturns in trade as a result of the reduced footfall.

Nichole Rivett, who runs Flowers Nicole in the station said: "It has been very quiet today and it seems people have chosen to work from home.

Nicole Rivett, of Flowers Nicole (left) pictured with a colleague at her stall in Norwich station - Credit: Archant

"It's not just us suffering though, the whole city seems to be far quieter.

"However, the staff at the station have been very supportive of us and I hope that an agreement can be reached soon."

Dritan Zhubi, owner of the Departure Lounge cafe in Prince of Wales Road, said: "It has definitely been a lot quieter this morning, especially after 10am.

"Ordinarily we have a real rush between 10an and 1pm and it is our busiest time of day, but today it has been incredibly quiet."





What about travellers?

While rail services were few and far between, some services did run between Norwich and the capital.

Among those to use the rails was 29-year-old food writer Lauren Fitchett from Thorpe St Andrew, who was attending a business event in London.

Lauren Fitchett. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mrs Fitchett, who was on the 8am Norwich to Liverpool Street service, said: "The station was particularly quiet this morning, with hardly anyone about.

"Staff there said it had been quieter than expected. There were fewer commuters on the train too, so people are obviously sticking to the stay at home advice."

Graham England, 77, from Acle, travelled to Norwich by bus, but says he does often use the rail.

Graham England, 77 from Acle, who said he does not believe in striking - Credit: Archant

He said; "I personally think the protests are a bit out of order - everybody is struggling at the minute.

"I'm a retired NHS nurse and was never on anywhere near the wages rail workers get and I do not believe in strikes."





Picket line passion

A sign at the entrance to Norwich Station this morning. - Credit: Archant

The industrial action has been led by the RMT union and has seen thousands of workers nationwide from Network Rail and 13 operators take part in the walk-out over pay and working conditions.

The RMT is calling for a pay rise of 7%, while employers have offered a maximum of 3%.

Rail workers take strike action outside of Norwich station - Credit: Archant

Just outside Norwich station, a small group of demonstrators with flags and banners made their presence known - greeted with the occasional beep of support from passing motorists.

Rail workers strike outside of Norwich station - Credit: Archant

Picketers provided a printed notice to the press stating they were under contractual obligation not to discuss railways business with the media - so were unable to provide comment.

RMT representatives demonstrate outside of Norwich train station - Credit: Archant

But in a statement, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the workers had "no choice" but to take strike action.

He said: "Faced with such an aggressive agenda of cuts to jobs, conditions, pay and pensions, RMT has no choice but to defend our members industrially to stop this race to the bottom."





MP lends his support

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Pic: Yui Mok/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

While Norwich North MP Chloe Smith previously spoke out against the strikes, calling those behind it "selfish", her Norwich South Labour counterpart Clive Lewis has backed the action.

He said: "No rail workers wanted to strike; wanted disruption for the public they serve every day; wanted to lose pay. They simply wanted a wage packet they can live on...

"So to those striking this week I say thank you for making a stand for yourselves, for a critical public service we all need and for showing others across the country how to stand-up for our rights and for fair pay."