'Thank you for everything' - How Norfolk marked Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:10 AM April 18, 2021   
Steve Kemp pays the Last Post

Military bugler Steve Kemp played the Last Post at Dereham's war memorial one minute before the national minute's silence. He was joined by Dereham mayor Stuart Green and other town council members. - Credit: Submitted

As the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in Windsor yesterday, people in Norfolk marked his funeral with shows of respect across the county that became his home.  

In Dereham at precisely 2.59pm, military bugler Steve Kemp gave a rendition of the Last Post at the town’s war memorial, drawing people out of the shops on the market place to hear him. 

Steve Kemp at Dereham's war memorial

Military bugler Steve Kemp, pictured at Dereham's war memorial, said it was "a great honour" to play the Last Post. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Kemp, who had a 22-year career as a military musician, said playing the piece for the Duke was “a great honour” and said it was his “way of saying thank you for the Duke’s years of loyal service and commitment.”

He also played outside the offices of Breckland District Council for a clip published on the council’s social media channels. 

Norfolk Police were among those observing the national minute’s silence, while children at Howard Junior School in Gaywood were filmed giving spoken tributes to the Duke while holding a framed picture of him they had made. 

"Thank you for everything you did for the country and the world," said one child. 

Two solemn requiem masses for the Duke had been held in recent days in the Diocese of East Anglia - in Norwich and King’s Lynn.

Lady Dannatt, who as the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk serves as the Queen’s representative in the county, joined the mass at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich, led by Bishop Alan Hopes, on Wednesday.

She also took to Twitter to say: "All our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family today.

"They will be upheld by the prayers and the love of the nation."

She added: "Prince Philip was greatly loved here in Norfolk, and will be sorely missed but he leaves the county, and individual people, a legacy of extraordinary memories.

"We celebrate today his wonderful life, so profoundly well lived.

Lady Dannatt and Lord Dannatt speaking with Bishop Alan Hopes

Lady Dannatt and Lord Dannatt spoke with Bishop Alan Hopes and received his blessing. - Credit: Diocese of East Anglia


In his homily, Bishop Alan recalled that Prince Philip had a Christian faith which was deeply held, as well as a love of family and a sense of duty, which were in themselves Christian qualities, concluding: “We ask the Lord to have mercy on His servant Philip. 

“Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.”  

Canon Peter Rollings and Peter Wilson

Canon Peter Rollings welcoming the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Peter Wilson, at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in King's Lynn. - Credit: Diocese of East Anglia

A Requiem Mass was also celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, King's Lynn, on Friday. The Queen was represented at that service by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Peter Wilson. 

On the same day, Lady Dannatt and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker attended a commemorative service at St Andrews Church in Holt.

Royal
Dereham News
King's Lynn News
Norwich News

