'Thank you for everything' - How Norfolk marked Duke of Edinburgh's funeral
- Credit: Submitted
As the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in Windsor yesterday, people in Norfolk marked his funeral with shows of respect across the county that became his home.
In Dereham at precisely 2.59pm, military bugler Steve Kemp gave a rendition of the Last Post at the town’s war memorial, drawing people out of the shops on the market place to hear him.
Mr Kemp, who had a 22-year career as a military musician, said playing the piece for the Duke was “a great honour” and said it was his “way of saying thank you for the Duke’s years of loyal service and commitment.”
He also played outside the offices of Breckland District Council for a clip published on the council’s social media channels.
Norfolk Police were among those observing the national minute’s silence, while children at Howard Junior School in Gaywood were filmed giving spoken tributes to the Duke while holding a framed picture of him they had made.
You may also want to watch:
"Thank you for everything you did for the country and the world," said one child.
Two solemn requiem masses for the Duke had been held in recent days in the Diocese of East Anglia - in Norwich and King’s Lynn.
Lady Dannatt, who as the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk serves as the Queen’s representative in the county, joined the mass at St John’s Cathedral in Norwich, led by Bishop Alan Hopes, on Wednesday.
She also took to Twitter to say: "All our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family today.
"They will be upheld by the prayers and the love of the nation."
She added: "Prince Philip was greatly loved here in Norfolk, and will be sorely missed but he leaves the county, and individual people, a legacy of extraordinary memories.
"We celebrate today his wonderful life, so profoundly well lived.
In his homily, Bishop Alan recalled that Prince Philip had a Christian faith which was deeply held, as well as a love of family and a sense of duty, which were in themselves Christian qualities, concluding: “We ask the Lord to have mercy on His servant Philip.
“Eternal rest grant to him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace.”
A Requiem Mass was also celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, King's Lynn, on Friday. The Queen was represented at that service by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Peter Wilson.
On the same day, Lady Dannatt and North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker attended a commemorative service at St Andrews Church in Holt.