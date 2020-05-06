How Norfolk churches are commemorating VE day
PUBLISHED: 12:44 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 06 May 2020
Archant
A stay at home picnic and a 40m bunting with messages of hope are among ways churches across the region will mark VE day.
Norfolk churches have announced plans to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War on Friday.
The parish church of St Mary the Virgin in Martham has created a Facebook page to co-ordinate a number of activities, including a stay at home picnic, while people in the village have been encouraged to upload a video or TikTok dancing to a song from the 1940s on the social media site.
It is hoped videos will include stories from local care homes of those who remember the first VE day and a dance video from a local theatre group.
Emma Sivyer, wife of local vicar, the Rev Steve Sivyer, said: “It’s a way of celebrating a significant event in our history and bringing our community together, even while apart during this time.”
You may also want to watch:
At St Thomas Church on Earlham road a 40m long bunting featuring well-wishing messages of encouragement, thanksgiving and remembrance from the community will run along its front wall.
The idea came from Sharon Scholfield, a member of the church, after taking part in one of the weekly claps for the NHS.
She said: “Our church was no longer open, but it is very much alive, and this seemed a way to reach out to the community in a visual and active way. Bunting really connects us with the past and present – and with each other.”
Meanwhile, a Zoom service will be held by Christ Church and St Andrew’s church in Eaton at 10.45am.
They have also launched an appeal to restore the local war memorial in time for the centenary of its first installation in May 2021.
In Great Yarmouth, the Rev Simon Ward will say prayers from the garden of the Rectory to go online at 11am, along with a trumpeter playing the last post.
The closing reflection for Norfolk County Council’s VE day commemoration will be given by Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher, as well as Lord and Lady Dannatt, which will also broadcast online on Friday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.