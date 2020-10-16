How Norfolk are you? Take our quiz to find out
PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2020
It’s time to see how Norfolk you really are. Take our quiz to find out.
We think being from Norfolk is something to be proud of.
You know how to pronounce the most unusually spelled towns, including Happisburgh and Costessey.
Your Norfolk dialect is one of a kind, one that is extremely hard to imitate... Or at least imitate well.
But we want to know how Norfolk are you really.
This quiz will find those who are truly Norfolk to their core.
