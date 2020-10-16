Search

Advanced search

How Norfolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 October 2020

How Norfolk are you really? Take the quiz to find out Photo: Steve Adams

How Norfolk are you really? Take the quiz to find out Photo: Steve Adams

It’s time to see how Norfolk you really are. Take our quiz to find out.

We think being from Norfolk is something to be proud of.

You know how to pronounce the most unusually spelled towns, including Happisburgh and Costessey.

Your Norfolk dialect is one of a kind, one that is extremely hard to imitate... Or at least imitate well.

But we want to know how Norfolk are you really.

This quiz will find those who are truly Norfolk to their core.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as pub announces permanent closure

The Henry IV pub in Fakenham has announced its permanent closure. Image: Google StreetView

Farmer buys bomber and displays it on Norfolk roadside

Thomas Hurn has a Jaguar Jet bomber which flew from RAF Coltishall on his farm at Tattersett, near Fakenham Picture: Chris Bishop

Rare bird spotted ‘for first time in UK since 1990s’ on Norfolk coast

A Rufous Bush Chat bird spotted in Stiffkey, Norfolk Picture: Simon King/Twitter @UKTwitcher

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City get back on track against Rotherham?

Can Emi Buendia work his magic at Rotherham for the Canaries? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

BBC presenter overwhelmed by support ahead of final broadcast

David Whiteley will present his final show this weekend after 23 years at the BBC. Picture: David Whiteley