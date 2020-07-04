Search

Advanced search

Pints, haircuts and family days out - How you spend your first day under eased lockdown measures

PUBLISHED: 17:39 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 04 July 2020

Ella May and Florence Robinson enjoying a day out at Pettitts. Picture: Louise Robinson

Ella May and Florence Robinson enjoying a day out at Pettitts. Picture: Louise Robinson

Louise Robinson

Whether it was seeking to repair the damage of DIY haircuts or hunting for that first draught pint, people in Norfolk have already starting making up for lost time this weekend.

Ella May and Florence Robinson enjoying a day out at Pettitts. Picture: Louise RobinsonElla May and Florence Robinson enjoying a day out at Pettitts. Picture: Louise Robinson

For the first time since March, pubs, barbers and hair salons are back open for business following lockdown - and many are choosing to defy inclement weather conditions and make the most of them.

Already, readers of this newspaper have been gleefully sharing photographs of their first hair cuts, first drinks in pubs and first days out since the Covid-19 pandemic all but shut down the hospitality industry almost four months ago.

Jenni Porter managed to tick two boxes at once, visiting her local salon and enjoying a Marks and Spencer pina colado while getting her hair styled.

Louise Robinson took her daughters Ella May and Florence on their first family day out since before lockdown began, visiting Pettitts Adventure Park in Reedham.

Jenni Porter enjoying her first haircut - and Pina Colada - since lockdown. Picture: Jenni PorterJenni Porter enjoying her first haircut - and Pina Colada - since lockdown. Picture: Jenni Porter

You may also want to watch:

Louise Hall, 42, from Heartsease, said her day would consist of getting a haircut “to rectify the damage my husband has done in a moment of madness” during lockdown. With her appointment pencilled in for 7pm she said it would feel “almost like a night out”.

Lauren Marie Gurr visited Africa Alive zoo in Kessingland. She said: “Fantastic Covid secure site and warm welcome from staff. Was nice to feel like normal again and still be safe.”

Joy Murphy said it was a “huge relief” to have her hair coloured again.

Andy Rush added: “I had my hair cut at 7.30am. I thought I was the first customer but they had someone at 6.45am. Life’s little luxuries.”

Many others, however, opted to err on the side of caution and continued to stay at home.

How have you spent the first day with eased lockdown measures? Email your stories and pictures to newsdesk@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

Businesses block road with vehicles in protest over car ban

Mark Hedge of Cooke's music store. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke devastated after City blow ‘last chance’ in Brighton defeat

Norwich City players dropped to the turf at the final whistle of the 1-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

McLean calls for City players to show pride despite feeling ‘deflated and disappointed’

Norwich City's Kenny McLean and Brighton & Hove Albion's Neal Maupay during the Premier League match at Carrow Road Picture: Joe Giddens/NMC Pool/PA Wire

Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Brighton

Max Aarons goes on the attack in Norwich City's Premier League test against Brighton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City’s slide back to the Championship continues after Brighton defeat

Norwich City's defeat to Brighton has left them staring relegation in the face. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd