Pints, haircuts and family days out - How you spend your first day under eased lockdown measures

Whether it was seeking to repair the damage of DIY haircuts or hunting for that first draught pint, people in Norfolk have already starting making up for lost time this weekend.

For the first time since March, pubs, barbers and hair salons are back open for business following lockdown - and many are choosing to defy inclement weather conditions and make the most of them.

Already, readers of this newspaper have been gleefully sharing photographs of their first hair cuts, first drinks in pubs and first days out since the Covid-19 pandemic all but shut down the hospitality industry almost four months ago.

Jenni Porter managed to tick two boxes at once, visiting her local salon and enjoying a Marks and Spencer pina colado while getting her hair styled.

Louise Robinson took her daughters Ella May and Florence on their first family day out since before lockdown began, visiting Pettitts Adventure Park in Reedham.

Louise Hall, 42, from Heartsease, said her day would consist of getting a haircut “to rectify the damage my husband has done in a moment of madness” during lockdown. With her appointment pencilled in for 7pm she said it would feel “almost like a night out”.

Lauren Marie Gurr visited Africa Alive zoo in Kessingland. She said: “Fantastic Covid secure site and warm welcome from staff. Was nice to feel like normal again and still be safe.”

Joy Murphy said it was a “huge relief” to have her hair coloured again.

Andy Rush added: “I had my hair cut at 7.30am. I thought I was the first customer but they had someone at 6.45am. Life’s little luxuries.”

Many others, however, opted to err on the side of caution and continued to stay at home.

How have you spent the first day with eased lockdown measures? Email your stories and pictures to newsdesk@archant.co.uk