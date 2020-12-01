How Norfolk and Waveney MPs voted in coronavirus tiers vote

Published: 8:49 PM December 1, 2020

Norfolk and Waveney's nine Conservative MPs backed the prime minister's call to introduce tiered coronavirus restrictions following the end of lockdown.

MPs voted in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening on whether to approve the new tier system of Covid-19 restrictions in England, with 53 Conservative MPs voting against the motion.

The motion was won by 291 votes to 78.

The vote means Norfolk and Waveney will wake up on Wednesday in tier 2.

Local Conservative MPs Peter Aldous, Richard Bacon, Duncan Baker, George Freeman, Brandon Lewis, Jerome Mayhew, Chloe Smith, Liz Truss and James Wild all voted for the restrictions which will come into effect as of midnight tonight.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, abstained from the vote alongside 183 other members of the party.

Of the 78 that rejected the restrictions, 53 were Conservative MPs, who were joined by 15 Labour MPs, eight DUP and two independent MPs.