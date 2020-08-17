Search

Advanced search

Parts of region hit by 160mmm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

PUBLISHED: 06:11 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 17 August 2020

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Archant

Parts of the region saw a quarter of an average year’s rain fall in just one day yesterday, experts have revealed.

As heavy rain plummeted down, southern and western parts of the county saw “crazy” amounts of downpour, particularly around the East Harling area.

According to estimates of meteorologists at Norwich-based Weatherquest, around 160mm fell on the west Norfolk village on Sunday alone, across the space of just five hours.

Posting on Twitter, Weatherquest’s Dan Holley wrote: “Radar estimates suggest as much as 160mm may have fallen near East Harling and Larling.

You may also want to watch:

“That’s 25pc of the average annual rainfall.”

Mr Holley described the amount of precipitation as “crazy”.

Sunday saw the Watton area particularly affected, with emergency services inundated with calls relating to flooding and rainfall - with some 27 callouts in the space of just four-and-a-half hours - and saw a couple forced to vacate their home in Aircraft Drive.

And torrential rain also brought back sinkhole troubles for Sheringham, which last year saw the town grind to a half for several days. The new sinkhole, which opened up on Cromer Road, also led to flooding around Tesco and the fire station.

The downpour brought to an end a lengthy dry spell for the region, which in places saw temperatures exceed 30C and some of the weather stations around the county not see a drop of rain in some 18 days.

However, while the south-west of the county was heavily hit, the central parts - particularly around Norwich - saw very little rainfall, save for a few showers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

“It was up to my thigh”: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Homes and businesses flooded after heavy rain batters the coast

Flood water running into the sea at Sheringham. Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

‘I haven’t got the energy’ - Popular soft play area closes after 16 years

Monsters soft play area in Diss is set to close after 16 years, pictured are owners Greg and Kathleen Last Picture: Supplied by Monsters
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

“It was up to my thigh”: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Supermarket closes as sinkholes open up in Norfolk town due to heavy rain

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘I’ve lost £80,000’ - homeowner’s regret as builder vows to compensate for botched extension

Ms Mileham's house was still in a

Homes and businesses flooded after heavy rain batters the coast

Flood water running into the sea at Sheringham. Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

‘I haven’t got the energy’ - Popular soft play area closes after 16 years

Monsters soft play area in Diss is set to close after 16 years, pictured are owners Greg and Kathleen Last Picture: Supplied by Monsters

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“It was up to my thigh”: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Parts of region hit by 160mmm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set to sign Spanish left-back

Is PSG prospect Loic Mbe Soh being monitored by Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke?

Bid submitted for Norwich to trial rental of 100 e-scooters

A bid has been lodged to trial rental e-scooters in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images