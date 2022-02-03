Explained: How much extra will I pay on my energy bill?

Energy prices are set to soar later this year as a cap is lifted (file photo) - Credit: PA

Householders are preparing to see their energy bills rise when a new price cap comes into effect - but how will it affect me?

The energy price cap, which is set by regulator Ofgem and limits how much providers charge per unit, is going up by 54% on April 1 because of an unprecedented rise in gas prices.

It has now gone up to £1,971, meaning energy prices for millions of households are set to rise by almost £700 a year.

Based on estimates, a small house or flat with one or two bedrooms is likely to see their average monthly cost rise from £66 to £101 after April 1.

A medium house of three bedrooms could see prices surge from £97 to £149, while larger homes could see a rise from £137 to £211.

It has been reported that Ofgem may also announce a further rise in the price cap in October.

What is the price cap?

The price cap was introduced back in 2019 and sets the figure that can be charged to customers by providers on a variable dual-fuel rate for a six-month period.

It is based on a number of factors, including the wholesale cost of power in the last six months

However, it is not the maximum that can be charged - it reflects typical energy use levels.

What support is available?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to lead a Downing Street press conference later, where he will outline the government's plans to help householders struggling to pay bills.

According to The Times, Mr Sunak will commit to giving households in council tax bands A to C rebates funded by Government grants under targeted measures for poorer households.

The Treasury did not rule out the move nor did it deny that the Chancellor could announce state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

What has Ofgem said?

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can.

“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices – a once in a 30-year event – and Ofgem’s role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas.

“Ofgem is working to stabilise the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future.”