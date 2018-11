How much are you spending this Christmas?

The average person is going to spend £1,206 on Christmas this year, according to figures out this week Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/evgenyatamanenko evgenyatamanenko

Are you planning a Christmas spend-up? Or are worries over brexit making you keep a tighter grip on your purse strings?

New figures say we’ll spend an average of £1,206 per person this year. But how costly is your Crimbo going to be?

Are you worried about Brexit and the economy taking a nose dive if we crash out of the EU without a deal? Or do your money worries get put on hold for the festive season?