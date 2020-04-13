How church that could be Norfolk’s smallest marked Easter Sunday

With its close-knit community and home inside a former prisoner of war hut, it is almost certainly Norfolk’s smallest church.

Rev John A Chester at Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Rev John A Chester at Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

However, even churches with congregations that only just reach double digits are having to hunt for digital means of worship during the coronavirus outbreak.

When full to its rafters, Mount Mizar Church, on Larkman Lane in Norwich, holds just 25 people, making it arguably Norfolk’s smallest religious building.

However, even it has been forced to make use of technology to continue its regular worship.

And on the most important day of the year for the Mount Mizar Christian Fellowship - Easter Sunday - its members came together for its traditional communal.

Rev John A Chester at Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. Picture taken in 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Rev John A Chester at Mount Mizar Church, Larkman Lane. Picture taken in 2019. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This year, though, it was held on Skype, with 12 of its members taking to the video conference app to mark the occasion.

The Rev John Chester said: “It wasn’t ideal, some of the members unfortunately had quite poor connection and others do not have access to Skype, but it was still nice to get people together.

“Everybody had their own bread and wine so took communion together and we had a short service. We didn’t do anything on Good Friday though, which was a shame - we ordinarily would have done.”

Mr Chester said that all of the lockdown rules applying to larger churches were also being observed at Mount Mizar and that it would be re-opening as soon as the measures are relaxed.

He particular praised pastor Sophie While, who he said had been going the extra mile to support members of the fellowship.

He said: “I’m over 70 so fall into the vulnerable category, so have been unable to go anywhere, but Sophie has been excellent. She has been working non-stop to help our community - she’s done all our shopping and has been checking in with other people as well.

“Just like everyone else we will certainly be glad when this is all over with, but it’s so important for us to all stick together and help one another in these times.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for everyone that has lost loved ones to it.”