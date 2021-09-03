News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Kebab to a curry - how has Covid changed your ordering habits?

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Fitchett

Published: 12:12 PM September 3, 2021   
Deliveroo motorbike riders in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Deliveroo rider in Norwich. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

After pubs and restaurants first shut their doors when the pandemic broke out, it wasn't long before we all turned to takeaways.

There were few other options for our Friday night treat or mid-week pick-me-up.

Platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo saw signifcant jumps in order numbers, and restaurants, cafés and street food traders focused on delivery to earn an income.

The rate of demand may have slowed as restaurants reopened and booking a table once again became an option, but for many a takeaway is still now a regular part of the week.

We'd like to know how your eating out - or in - habits have changed over the last 18 months.

Please do fill in our short, and anonymous, survey below. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
  2. 2 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
  3. 3 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
  1. 4 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
  2. 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
  3. 6 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
  4. 7 People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'
  5. 8 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
  6. 9 Bakery chain launches café-restaurant in Holt
  7. 10 115 drivers caught every day in police crackdown
Food and Drink
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Robin Oakes is wanted by Norfolk Police

Crime

Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon