Kebab to a curry - how has Covid changed your ordering habits?
Published: 12:12 PM September 3, 2021
- Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017
After pubs and restaurants first shut their doors when the pandemic broke out, it wasn't long before we all turned to takeaways.
There were few other options for our Friday night treat or mid-week pick-me-up.
Platforms such as Just Eat and Deliveroo saw signifcant jumps in order numbers, and restaurants, cafés and street food traders focused on delivery to earn an income.
The rate of demand may have slowed as restaurants reopened and booking a table once again became an option, but for many a takeaway is still now a regular part of the week.
We'd like to know how your eating out - or in - habits have changed over the last 18 months.
Please do fill in our short, and anonymous, survey below.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- 2 Community rallies around 12-year-old girl after terrifying attack
- 3 Pub landlord who led cocaine supply ring one of eight men jailed
- 4 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 5 Two abnormal loads to travel through Norfolk
- 6 Fixer upper cottage in half an acre is for sale by auction
- 7 People in 'sleepy' village say cocaine ring run by landlord 'not a shock'
- 8 H&M HOME opens in Norwich
- 9 Bakery chain launches café-restaurant in Holt
- 10 115 drivers caught every day in police crackdown