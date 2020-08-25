First positive coronavirus patient in two months at hospital

Norfolk’s largest hospital has confirmed its first positive coronavirus patients in more than two-and-a-half months.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) had been Covid-free since June 8 but reported its first coronavirus-related death in 70 days after a man in his 90s, who had underlying health conditions died on Tuesday, August 18.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), in King’s Lynn, and James Paget University Hospital (JPUH), in Gorleston, have reported no new cases.

The QEH has seen no active coronavirus cases for nearly a month, while the last reported positive admission at the JPUH was on July 10.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer, said: “I can confirm that we are currently treating one patient in the hospital who has tested positive Covid-19. This is our first case of Covid-19 since June 8 and the patients is not in our intensive care unit.

“In the hospital we continue to follow rigorous infection control practices to limit the risk. And we ask that everyone in the community also does everything they can to minimise the spread of coronavirus, which means we need to continue regular hand washing and maintain social distancing when we are out and about.”