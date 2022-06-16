OPINION: How long must new mothers return to work for nothing?

Opinion

For the first time in decades, the tide is turning on women returning to work after having children.

In a nation obsessed with addressing social mobility, and failing, the gulf is widening between parents, usually women, who can afford childcare to return to the workplace and those who can’t.

Can’t is starting to overtake can, with childcare costs outstripping salaries, women are left with no choice but to remain out of the workforce.

A full-time nursery place for a child under two is £274 a week. The money just doesn’t add up for too many, and that figure alone illustrates why.

Some women are working effectively for nothing after the childcare bills are paid, or even in deficit, simply to remain in the workforce to keep relevant and maintain a level for the future when their children go to school.

The all-round winners in Family Fortunes are those with (free) family support, who have retired parents keen and happy to step up and fill their days with toddler groups, singing Wheels on the Bus and cleaning mashed banana off the kitchen floor.

But even this solution is waning with the numbers of grandparent carers being knocked as fewer people can afford to stop working.

Parents with no choice but to use childcare are seeing their bills spiralling. Everyone wants top-notch gold-standard care for their tots and compromising isn’t an option.

Again, it’s usually the women who will end up the losers in a social landscape already riven by deepened divisions by Covid and now again by the cost-of-living crisis.

Workforces need women back but with a £274 weekly bill, having more than one child, even with a family discount, rules out many families from the opportunity of getting back to work, especially without the goodwill of family members.

A biggest survey of its kind by Mumset and Pregnant Then Screwed involving 27,000 parents of young children revealed that childcare costs had forced 43 per cent of mothers to think about leaving their jobs and 40% to work fewer hours, with 62 per cent reporting that the cost of childcare equalled, or was more than, their mortgage or rent.

Unsurprisingly, this rises to 73 per cent for single parents and 73 per cent for full-time workers, illustrating how mothers often have no choice but to quit their full-time career jobs and go into low paid part time work.

Now there are escalating energy and food costs when, before, 25 per cent of parents said they had to cut down on necessary expenses like food, heating and clothes to afford childcare.

Post-Covid, returning to workplaces is proving a further obstacle. The flexibility of the pandemic wasn’t stretching into ‘normal’ work with employers becoming increasingly rigid in expectations about workers’ presence in the workplace.

We’ve all heard the complaints – some totally justified – from non-parents, who feel they have to plug gaps for parents with ‘childcare excuses’ for absences or to shoot off early, while they aren’t afforded the same flexibility.

Simmering resentments are destructive in any workforce.

But the UK doesn’t exist in a bubble. We’re not the only nation experiencing the same pressures. Yet others get it right.

European countries provide weekly free childcare - Luxembourg provides up to 60 hours free childcare a week and subsidised childcare to children aged between one and four.

Women feeling forced out by simple economics – money can’t add up – is never portrayed as that, and more of a lifestyle choice to embrace being a “stay at home mother” and making “sacrifices” for the family.

Reality tells a different story.

Women are welcomed as the martyrs, giving up for everyone else. But their skills, input, vision, and experience are needed for the national economy.

If the nation doesn’t value their contribution, it makes it difficult for them to value themselves.

It’s another example of the UK slipping back to the past.

Duke of York must fade away

I couldn’t be the only person who yelled “read the room” to discover that the Duke of York attending the Order of the Garter ceremony this week was even considered within Royal circles, for a nano-second.

How anyone could have even considered it appropriate for him to make a grand re-entrance to public life is staggering. If there was a judgement that the wave of Royalism from the Jubilee has washed away all memory of what has gone before.

According to sources, he is creating an almighty row about being ‘let back in.’ Tantrums will change nothing.

Why can he not grasp that it will not be accepted in the wake of a civil sexual assault case and a long friendship with a convicted sex offender?

Fading into the background is the only way.

Four-day work could be the answer

The UK sits bottom of the league for productivity, but industry leaders believe shortening working hours boosts how effective workers are and creates a happier workforce.

Luke Platten, of Platten’s Fish and Chips in north Norfolk, wrote in the inews about how he had signed up to the world’s biggest ever four-day working week pilot and are reducing its standard working hours by 20 per cent with no loss of pay.

One week into the rollout, the family run business since 1966, reported signs of a happier, healthier, and more engaged team.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to trust, transparency, and loyalty, says Luke.

Many large employers could learn much from this small business.