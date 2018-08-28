How Lynn Festival helped inspire Prince Charles’s love of music

Peinc Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Prince Charles has revealed how trips to see concerts at King’s Lynn festival helped inspire his love of music.

The 70-year-old heir to the throne would be taken to see performances by his grandmother, the Queen Mother, who became the festival’s patron after it was launched to celebrate the restoration of King’s Lynn Guildhall in 1951.

Interviewed for a special edition of Radio 3’s Private Passions, broadcast on December 30, the Prince said his grandmother also took him to the opera at Covent Garden as a boy.

“She was wonderful, my grandmother, because she understood that at that age, you don’t want to have too long,” he told presenter Michael Berkeley.

The Prince said music plays “a vital part” in his day. He added: “I’m one of those people who likes having music on when I’m working.”

His selections on the show included pieces by Wagner and Leonard Cohen.