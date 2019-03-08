Search

Crooner Joe's love songs woo record label boos

PUBLISHED: 16:20 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 23 May 2019

Joe Rose and Helen Meissner on the beach at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Joe Rose and Helen Meissner on the beach at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

When Helen met John on an online dating site, he was music to her ears.

Joe Rose sings his heart out at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

And when the record label boss heard her new squeeze sing, she sent him straight to a recording studio.

As love bloomed, the accountant formerly known as John Froggett became singer Joe Rose.

His first single, a cover of I can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis, raised £500 for the Homestart charity after it was released in November.

Joe Rose and Helen Meissner on the beach at HunstantonJoe Rose and Helen Meissner on the beach at Hunstanton

Not everyone makes such a dramatic career change as they enter their sixth decade. But Joe hopes his fourth release Empty Chairs at Empty Tables might help him swap his spreadsheets for songs for good.

Helen Meissner runs the independent record label Folkstock, which specialises in developing new acts. Some of her artists, such as Zoe Wren and Kelly Oliver have had exposure on Radio Two and BBC One on their way to forging successful careers. She thinks Joe might soon join them.

"Everyone who hears him says they can't believe he hasn't already had a singing career," she said. "He's got an amazing voice, it's a world class voice."

Ms Meissner, 52, first heard it when father-of-five Joe sang her love songs. At his 60th birthday celebration, he belted out Creep by Radiohead.

There was more than love in the air that night. She asked her new companion to go into the studio with her daughter, award-winning record producer Lauren Deakin Davies, to record some tracks.

John Froggett The accountancy practise Photo: Helen Meissner

She had already fallen for his spritual side, coupled with a business brain.

"When we met he just started singing love songs to me," she said. "I realised he would enjoy performing. He's a bit of a crooner."

Joe divides his time between Hunstanton and Royston, Herts, where he still sometimes does accounts between gigs.

John Froggott from Royston Crow Picture: Helen Meissner.John Froggott from Royston Crow Picture: Helen Meissner.

"To be honest, I am at a stage of life where you can't afford to put things off, a life time of procrastination and playing relatively safe has not done me much harm, and I am very good at it, but with my singing I really feel an impetus, a motivation and excitement which is new and energising.

"Who knows what the future holds - but one thing's for sure, I am going to embrace it with both hands and see where my singing takes me."

