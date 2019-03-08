Gallery
How Norwich has changed over the past 10 years
PUBLISHED: 14:35 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 10 March 2019
davhar
Large developments have become a common sight across Norwich in the last decade.
And as these images show, some sites are virtually unrecognisable from a decade ago.
Here are just five areas that have seen large developments or a change in layout that have altered the look and infrastructure of our city.
We have created picture sliders for Carrow Road, Dereham Road, Grapes Hill, Blue Boar Road and Rosary Road.
Each of these areas have seen large developments with flats being built on empty land, the road widened and having new estates built.
Do you know an area that has changed greatly over the years? Message marc.betts@archant.co.uk