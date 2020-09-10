How has coronavirus impacted young people? Take part in our special debate

GCSE results day 2020. PHOTO: Charlotte James Photography Archant

An online debate hosted by this newspaper will look at how coronavirus has impacted young people and what are their hopes and fears for the future.

Young actors Jodie Weller, Tilda Fassih and Katie Thompson. Picture: SLT Young actors Jodie Weller, Tilda Fassih and Katie Thompson. Picture: SLT

The impact of coronavirus on young people will be the subject of a special online debate involving teenagers from all over the region.

This newspaper has hosted a series of topical debates on the Zoom video platform, covering a range of subjects such as education, the future of Norfolk and the impact of the covid-19 outbreak on the arts sector.

Next Tuesday, September 15 at 5pm it will be issues impacting the young people of Norfolk and Waveney that will be put under the microscope, as well as finding out what their hopes and fears are for the future.

Meanwhile, a special edition of the paper on the day will feature opinion pieces from the panel as well as news features on some of the big issues young people are facing.

City College Norwich will sponsor the special debate. Picture: TEN Group City College Norwich will sponsor the special debate. Picture: TEN Group

The debate, in association with City College Norwich and the Mancroft Advice Project (MAP), will see a special panel of youngsters from around the region discuss how coronavirus impacted their lives and what their fears and thoughts are for the future.

Subjects will include education, mental health, job prospects, homelife, transport, the environment and ways in which young people can be given more of a voice

Attendees will also be invited to give their views or quiz the panel on any of the subjects covered.

David Powles, editor of the EDP and Norwich Evening News, who will host the debate, said: “Our newspapers and websites have, quite rightly, been challenged recently to give more of a voice to young people and the issues they face and this is one outcome of that.

“Our previous online debates have been informative and fascinating and really helped to pull together the key issues on the subject being discussed and I’m sure this will be no different.

“Going forward I’m very keen to give young people more of a voice in our papers and on our websites and welcome ideas and submissions from people to help us do that.”

The panel is made of the Norfolk Youth Advisory Board (YAB) members drawn from all over the county.

If you would like to watch the debate which can be enjoyed by adults and youngsters through organised groups, please email david.powles@archant.co.uk.

* To find out more about City College Norwich and its opportunities for young people visit www.ccn.ac.uk/