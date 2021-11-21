News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How good at driving are you? Take our quiz and find out

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:43 AM November 21, 2021
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

How good at driving are you? - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Most of Norfolk's motorists think they're good drivers but would you still pass your driving theory test today?

It comes as the government plans to ban any use of a handheld mobile phone whilst driving, with these mock theory questions based on the current rules.

New rules would ban drivers from choosing music, taking photographs and videos, and playing games, with the highway code set to be revised to make it clear that being in stationary traffic counts as driving.

Drivers will still be able to use their mobile phones to call emergency services and for navigation, so long as they are secured in a cradle.



Norfolk

