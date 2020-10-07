How face masks have helped homeless charity scoop £3,500 grant

Nicola King of St Martins receives a plant donation from B&Q Boundary Road department manager Liam Mills. Picture: Nicky Blunt Nickly Blunt

Sales of face masks at a DIY giant have seen a homeless charity receive a grant of more than £3,000 - allowing it to provide an outdoor space for the people it supports.

St Martins, which helps people who are sleeping rough or those with difficulty finding accommodation, has become one of the first beneficiaries of the B&Q Foundation.

The foundation has been raising money throughout the pandemic from the sale of face masks at B&Q branches, with profits being given out to charities in need as grants.

St Martins, which recently revealed it is set to miss out on more than £30,000 through having to cancel its Christmas street selection, is among the first charities nationwide to receive a grant, being awarded £3,500 to go towards a new outdoor space at one of its facilities.

Nicola King, head of life skills and social development at St Martins, said: “Being able to create a welcoming garden area is going to make a real difference to our clients.”