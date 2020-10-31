Ed Sheeran charity auction will create a lasting legacy in East Anglia

Young people enjoying the Short Break service by St Elizabeth's Hospice. Picture: St Elizabeth's Hospice Archant

Young adults with life-limiting and life-threatening illness across East Anglia will benefit from a charity auction featuring signed items of music and sporting memorabilia plus amazing experiences in Norfolk and Suffolk as Gina Long reports

Ed Sheeran with his hand-written lyrics. Picture: Submitted Ed Sheeran with his hand-written lyrics. Picture: Submitted

“We are so proud to be a part of the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction and are extremely excited about the great potential it gives our Zest services to expand and care for more remarkable young adults and their families in East Anglia,” says Judi Newman, development director at St Elizabeth Hospice.

“More than ever, during the ongoing pandemic, we have needed support from our friends and to stand alongside GeeWizz with this fabulous catalogue of auction lots from across the worlds of music, film, sport and art, is really beyond our wildest dreams and we cannot wait to see the bids come in on these fantastic opportunities.

“Zest is a pioneering health and social care programme devised and led by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with other hospices, to meet the needs of and their families.

“Currently we care for 36 young people and 124 family but we know there are hundreds more across the region needing our help and the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction will enable us to expand our services to support more people across East Anglia.”

Win a unique prize at Lotus in Norfolk Win a unique prize at Lotus in Norfolk

Co-produced with the families and young adults who use its service, Zest provides specialist medical and social support services to young adults, aged 14 and upwards, living with progressive and life-limiting illnesses.

From its unique Short Breaks, which allows young adults to escape their daily routine, through to parent support groups and X-Change evening social groups, Zest allows young people to enjoy life to the full and fulfil their aspirations

One family who use Zest’s services is the Docker family, from Rendlesham in Suffolk, whose 19-year-old son George regularly enjoys Zest’s opportunities.

“It fills a huge void in the care of young people with life-limiting illnesses who have nowhere else to go,” explained George’s mum Andrea Docker.

You could win recording time at Hoax studios. Picture: Hoax Studios You could win recording time at Hoax studios. Picture: Hoax Studios

“Zest is a fantastic place, full of fun and laughter for everyone who attends. He is a happy, funny and caring young man and there is never a quiet moment with George and all the Zest team recognise this and enable him to be himself.

“People should support and fundraise because there is nothing like Zest anywhere else for young adults to access.”

St Elizabeth Hospice has to raise 75% of the funds needed to maintain the provision of their services via revenue streams such as fundraising events and retail arms – not easy during the challenges of the current pandemic. The funds raised by the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction will make a significant difference to Zest’s ability to support even more young adults in the future.

“Zest is in part about improving support for those transitioning from children’s to adult’s hospice care. We knew there was next to nothing for young adults in our region, and many families felt leaving children’s hospice care was like falling off a cliff edge,” explained Helen Finlinson, Young Adult Care and Transition Lead for Zest.

“They have defied prognosis and are leading the way for their generation and future generations and deserve a good quality of life which does not rely solely on the care of their families.

“Any contributions made towards Zest make such a difference to the lives of young people and their families, who have done incredibly well to come so far.”

Ru Watkins, chief executive at St Elizabeth Hospice, added: “We are so grateful to be a part of the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction as it will provide such a boost to our long-term ambition to expand Zest to help more young adults and their families throughout East Anglia.

“By bidding in the auction or making a donation to Zest you are making a huge difference to remarkable people in your community. Young people who have defied medical projections to fight and still enjoy life despite the conditions they are living with. As well as their families who, due to service gaps, often take on the burden of care alone.

“This should not be the case and Zest is here to provide clinical and social care to allow their children to develop and enjoy the quality of life they deserve and for families to be families.

“So please support the extraordinary Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction and help us create a lasting legacy for children and young adults throughout East Anglia and hopefully beyond.”

Featured lots;

Lot 100 Ed Sheeran Handwritten and Signed Lyrics for Perfect

From his third studio album, Divide (2017), Perfect is one of Ed’s most popular songs. It was inspired by his girlfriend Cherry, whom he married in 2019.The song went to No 1 in both the UK and US charts, as well as in 16 other countries.

Donated by: Ed Sheeran

Lot 168 Day Recording Your Music with HOAX at world renowned Decoy Studios, Suffolk

HOAX is a UK lifestyle clothing brand is donating a day at Decoy Studios, Suffolk, for your very own HOAX Live Session music programme experience. Offered to bands with up to 8 members.

Lot 192 VIP Visit to Classic Team Lotus in Norfolk for 6 People as Personal Guests of Clive Chapman

An opportunity for six people to enjoy an exclusive private tour of Classic Team Lotus at Hethel, Norfolk, conducted by Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman. You will be given a full behind-the-scenes tour of where the Works Collection of Team Lotus Formula One Cars are maintained.

The trip will include a meal at The Bird in Hand pub – in the Colin Chapman Room. Additionally, £200 worth of Classic Team Lotusmerchandise can be selected from the Lotus shop.

Donated by: Clive Chapman and Lotus

Lot 195 One hour in the nets at Lords Cricket Ground with Shane Warne for 10 People, in 2021-22

Shane Warne is one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Now, here’s your chance to face the man who bowled the ‘Ball of the Century’ in the first Test of the Ashes series in 1993! Shane has generously donated a session in the nets at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, for you and 9 mates. Don’t miss this, it’s a once in a lifetime experience!

Donated by: Shane Warne

You have until Sunday, November 8 to bid and for more information about the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction visit www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction.com