How YOUR EDP has been #ThereWithYou during our darkest days

David Powles

Published: 5:30 AM April 12, 2021   
Eastern Daily Press, 28 April 2020. 'We're so proud of you. A message of thanks to the region as it unites to fight coronavirus'. - Credit: Archant Library

For the past 150 years the Eastern Daily Press has been an integral part of life in this region.

It has championed endless causes on behalf of its readers, helped them to fight their battles, celebrated their achievements, held the powers that be to account and hopefully done so much to make a positive contribution to society.

Eastern Daily Press, 17 March 2020. 'Time to look out for others. EDP community campaign launched to help vulnerable during coronavirus crisis'. - Credit: Archant Library

And at no time has this been more vital than during the 12 months since the pandemic hit and so began the toughest year many of us will ever face.

And starting today, as we take another tentative step towards normal life hopefully returning, we are putting the spotlight on some of the work this newspaper has done in the last 12 months.

As lockdown hit, offices closed and we were sent back to our homes, our dedicated team worked tirelessly to ensure that no single edition of the newspaper was missed.

Eastern Daily Press, 19 March 2020. 'Army of heroes. Scored of people come forward to help the vulnerable in their communities - could you join them?' - Credit: Archant Library

But we quickly vowed to do more than just put the newspaper out and over the months that followed have been at the forefront of helping thousands in the region to be supported through this terrible time.

This has included campaigns to help people stay connected and in touch with others, fund-raising to support the vulnerable, providing laptops for children in need and so much more.

Eastern Daily Press, 2 April 2020. 'They deserve better than this.' - Credit: Archant Library

During the past year we have distributed more than 200,000 free copies of this newspaper to hospitals, care homes, foodbanks and more to try to ensure as many people as possible have the latest developments available to them.

Editorially, our commitment has been to try to provide an unrivalled depth of content and analysis on the pandemic to help ensure you can be as informed as possible.

Eastern Daily Press, 10 April 2020. 'Not worth the risk. 87 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in Norfolk alone - don't help make it worse this Easter weekend'. - Credit: Archant Library

At the same time, through our pages and pages of other content, we've also tried to be a place you can also come to switch off and unwind when need be. 

Of course we may not get absolutely everything right, you may not agree with everything we do, but all that we do does stem from a desire to help this region and help its communities.

Your support through these testing times has been exemplary and I'm proud that so many people see the vital role we play and come to us daily to find out what is happening, where and to whom in Norfolk and beyond.

Eastern Daily Press, 13 June 2020. 'The fight back starts NOW! New EDP campaign urging you to Love Local and help protect Norfolk and Waveney firms'. - Credit: Archant Library

Today, we share some of our most impactful front pages of the last 12 months. A year in which hopefully we have, as it says on the front of the newspaper, truly been #ThereWithYou.

Our role to stand by your side will last long after covid is but a distant memory. We thank you for your support - and ask that long may it continue.

Eastern Daily Press, 2 November 2020. 'We can get through this. Rallying call to region ahead of new lockdown'. - Credit: Archant Library

Eastern Daily Press, 15 September 2020. 'Anger as Covid testing chaos continues into second week'. - Credit: Archant Library

Eastern Daily Press, 24 October 2020. 'No child should ever go hungry! Communities rally to feed families in need'. - Credit: Archant Library

Eastern Daily Press, 28 December 2020. 'A Christmas to forget. Communities mopping up after weekend of floods misery'. - Credit: Archant Library

Eastern Daily Press, 29 December 2020. 'We just want to say a massive THANK YOU'. - Credit: Archant Library

Eastern Daily Press, 10 December 2020. 'A moment in history. Vaccine roll-out kicks off Covid fightback'. - Credit: Archant Library


