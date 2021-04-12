How YOUR EDP has been #ThereWithYou during our darkest days
For the past 150 years the Eastern Daily Press has been an integral part of life in this region.
It has championed endless causes on behalf of its readers, helped them to fight their battles, celebrated their achievements, held the powers that be to account and hopefully done so much to make a positive contribution to society.
And at no time has this been more vital than during the 12 months since the pandemic hit and so began the toughest year many of us will ever face.
And starting today, as we take another tentative step towards normal life hopefully returning, we are putting the spotlight on some of the work this newspaper has done in the last 12 months.
As lockdown hit, offices closed and we were sent back to our homes, our dedicated team worked tirelessly to ensure that no single edition of the newspaper was missed.
But we quickly vowed to do more than just put the newspaper out and over the months that followed have been at the forefront of helping thousands in the region to be supported through this terrible time.
This has included campaigns to help people stay connected and in touch with others, fund-raising to support the vulnerable, providing laptops for children in need and so much more.
During the past year we have distributed more than 200,000 free copies of this newspaper to hospitals, care homes, foodbanks and more to try to ensure as many people as possible have the latest developments available to them.
Editorially, our commitment has been to try to provide an unrivalled depth of content and analysis on the pandemic to help ensure you can be as informed as possible.
At the same time, through our pages and pages of other content, we've also tried to be a place you can also come to switch off and unwind when need be.
Of course we may not get absolutely everything right, you may not agree with everything we do, but all that we do does stem from a desire to help this region and help its communities.
Your support through these testing times has been exemplary and I'm proud that so many people see the vital role we play and come to us daily to find out what is happening, where and to whom in Norfolk and beyond.
Today, we share some of our most impactful front pages of the last 12 months. A year in which hopefully we have, as it says on the front of the newspaper, truly been #ThereWithYou.
Our role to stand by your side will last long after covid is but a distant memory. We thank you for your support - and ask that long may it continue.