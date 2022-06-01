How do you stop people from swimming in Bawsey's perilous waters?

It is among the most picturesque sites in the county, with acres of woodland, sandy shores and two glistening lakes.

But while Bawsey Country Park has natural features to be envied, it is a place of hidden dangers which have resulted in the deaths of four people in the past decade.

All have got into difficulties after going to swim in its lakes, which - as parts of a former quarry - are both deceptively cold and deceptively deep.

Greta Price of the Access Migrant Support charity learning how to use a throw line during water safety training at Bawsey Country Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The problem of how to stop people from going into the tempting waters was highlighted this week at an inquest into the death of Radek Gina.

The 20-year-old labourer from Wisbech drowned after going for a swim on June 16 last year.

The hearing heard how staff at the site say they struggle to enforce the rules - which strictly prohibit swimming - and felt powerless to eject people from the water.

Emergency workers and health and safety staff from West Norfolk Council reported similar frustrations.

The site's complicated background as private land means enforcing the rules are difficult.

Responsibility lies with the landowner, with police unable to intervene on criminal grounds because technically swimming breaks no law.

Dozens were seen swimming at Bawsey Country Park over the weekend - Credit: Archant

The landowner can call on police for assistance, but the force can merely act as a mediator and any intervention on their part would run the risk of being considered assault or false imprisonment.

And likewise, any physical intervention on the part of staff to remove people from the water could be considered assault too - and would put the workers themselves at risk of getting into trouble in the waters as well.

So what exactly can be done about people swimming in the perilous waters of the former quarry?

One approach the site has taken - and continues to take - is displaying signs outlining the rules and pointing out the dangers.

Visitors to the park are funnelled into its main car park and its signs are heavily concentrated on the route between this part of the site and its two lakes - with dozens dotted around.

The park's official website has a section dedicated to park safety and includes - in block capitals - the message: DANGER - DEEP WATER - NO SWIMMING/PADDLING - while its Facebook page also regularly warns against the activity.

But staff say they regularly encounter resistance and even hostility from people they try to prevent from taking a dip there.

One approach being attempted is encouraging fishermen to use the lakes to act as a deterrent to potential swimmers. However, the park has found it is not attracting enough anglers for this to work.

Another idea is to introduce boating activities to the lakes, although the self-funded country park does not have the finances available to run such an operation itself.

Stephen Bacon, its managing director, told this week's inquest it would need an independent company to come in with its own infrastructure and insurance arrangements to operate the provision - but that it is something the park would welcome.

The belief is that if boating activities were taking place on the lake, people would be less inclined to swim as the space would be occupied by vessels.

The park authorities were asked at the inquest about measures to make the lakes appear less appealing, such as dyeing the water and planting obstacles.

But with the lakes linked to the region's main watercourse, dyeing would not be possible, while previous attempts at planting obstacles were scuppered by vandals.

Richard Wilkins, the park's business development manager, said: "I don't think any idea will be dismissed but every time we have to ask how practical it is and will it keep people out of the water? It is a very difficult question to answer."

Ultimately, the park believe the best tactic to keep people safe and out of the water is one of the simplest.

Mr Bacon added: "Our most effective tool is education. We have a video on our website that explains the dangers of cold water swimming and I would love for that to be shown to children in schools."



