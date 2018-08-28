Search

How did you celebrate New Year’s Eve?

PUBLISHED: 09:22 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 01 January 2019

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 1, 2019. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 1, 2019. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Across the world people have welcomed in the new year an said goodbye to 2018 with fireworks, festivities and renditions of Auld Lang Syne.

In London, the words “London is open” rang in the new year as the capital celebrated with a dazzling riverside fireworks display and Big Ben, which has been silent for much of 2018 broke its silence to chime once more.

While closer to home in Norwich, many of the city’s venues hosted New Years eve parties as people enjoyed the city’s night life and took to the streets to celebrate.

How did you welcome in the New year? - Perhaps you toasted 2019 with friends and a glass of bubbly, watched fireworks or hosted a new years eve party.

Send us your pictures, of how you welcoming in 2019 by tweeting @edp24

