Search

Advanced search

Project to fix historic church bells delayed by coronavirus ‘hitch’

PUBLISHED: 13:03 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 26 June 2020

The �75,000 plan to put the church bells at All Saints Church, Upper Sheringham back into use for the first time in 90 years has been delayed after the coronavirus pandemic left volunteers unable to lend a hand. Inset shows appeal coordinator Sue Morton. Picture: Antony Kelly/Sue Morton

The �75,000 plan to put the church bells at All Saints Church, Upper Sheringham back into use for the first time in 90 years has been delayed after the coronavirus pandemic left volunteers unable to lend a hand. Inset shows appeal coordinator Sue Morton. Picture: Antony Kelly/Sue Morton

Antony Kelly/Sue Morton

A £75,000 plan to put a set of historic church bells back into use for the first time in 90 years has been delayed after the coronavirus pandemic left volunteers unable to lend a hand.

The coronavirus pandemic has further delayed the church bells restoration project at All Saints, Upper Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe coronavirus pandemic has further delayed the church bells restoration project at All Saints, Upper Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The scheme to repair the derelict six bells in the tower of All Saints Church in Upper Sheringham was launched in 2018.

It will enable traditional English full circle bell-ringing to take place once again. The bells have not been rung like this since the 1930s.

The bells were removed from the 900-year-old church and taken to Nicholson Engineering of Bridport, Dorset, last year, where a new metal frame was made, along with new fixtures and fittings, and the bells have been tuned. The original wooden medieval frame remained in situ in the tower.

Appeal coordinator Sue Morton said: “We were almost there with the builders and bellhangers due to do the preparation works for the new frame, and then lockdown hit.

Sue Morton ringing a quarter peal at All Saints in Upper Sheringham. Picture: submitted by Sue MortonSue Morton ringing a quarter peal at All Saints in Upper Sheringham. Picture: submitted by Sue Morton

You may also want to watch:

“Now the Church of England has agreed that building works can resume inside churches as long as the necessary procedures are followed, we are looking to resume the project.

“However, there is a hitch. Due to health concerns we are no longer able to use our wonderful volunteer helpers which has added a few thousand to the final sum we need to find.

“So now, I am faced with the challenge of raising yet more money while in lockdown.”

All Saints Church, Upper Sheringham. Pictures: Supplied by Sue MortonAll Saints Church, Upper Sheringham. Pictures: Supplied by Sue Morton

MORE: ‘The regulars are loving it’ - Summer arrives as hundreds flock to coast

One idea she has come up with to fundraise is to offer to ring a quarter peal on their Saxilby Simulator, which is a bell wheel with weights attached rather than an actual bell. The sound is then made via a computer.

She added: “The plan is, in return for a donation of £50, either I or my husband will ring a quarter peal on the simulator with a bellringing programme ringing the other bells, and people can join in on one bell. This is just as challenging as normal ringing. We will then produce a personalised certificate with a photograph.”

interested in purchasing a simulator quarter, then email suejmorton@gmail.com. Alternatively, go to www.gofundme.com/upper-sheringham-bell-app

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mystery surrounds phantom dog mess painter

A mystery Reepham resident has been painting dog poo in the town. Picutre: Reepham Life/Reepham Community Press

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Manchester United

Tim Krul had a busy shift the last time Manchester United visited Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN