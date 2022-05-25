'We've reduced prices to try to help' - how charity shops are seeing a boom
- Credit: Chris Bishop
The cost of living crisis has led to more people relying on charity shops, with one in four of us now using them, according to a recent EDP survey. CHRIS BISHOP visited some, to find out what staff were seeing
Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, St Nicholas Retail Park, King's Lynn
Sally Chandler, regional retail manager for the hospice, said its eight shops across the west of the county had seen an increase in both customers and donations since the end of lockdown.
Manager Daiva Coulthard said a lot of the regulars came in every day, with some bringing their dogs in to say hello to staff.
The shop is big on furniture, with an antique hall stand on sale for £125 and plenty of tables, chairs, sofas and suites.
Expect to pay around £30 for a table and chairs and £65 upwards for a sofa.
The store also stocks other items like beds and wardrobes and can deliver larger pieces.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk zoo keeper abandoned as a baby reunited with mother in ITV show
- 2 Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast rehearses over Norfolk
- 3 Café completely sells out on first week of launching Sunday roasts
- 4 Lane of A47 remains shut after serious crash yesterday afternoon
- 5 'Mishap' at historic hotel as van crashes into entrance wall
- 6 Norwich man in court over £3.5m whiskey theft
- 7 Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog
- 8 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
- 9 Woman freed from vehicle after car overturns near to shops
- 10 9 of the best campsites on the Norfolk coast
Ladies' clothes are also a big seller, with rails and rails and rails of dresses, tops and trousers, along with hats and accessories.
Ms Chandler said £10 would be enough to buy an outfit in the store.
RSPCA Shop, Greevegate, Hunstanton
Trustee Penny Andrews said the RSPCA shop in Hunstanton had seen a sharp spike in trade in recent months.
"They're buying a lot more varied items as well, especially clothes," she said. "We sell a lot of clothes, you notice people with armfuls of them."
Fellow trustee Lynn Marsh said: "We had a family in this morning, said they'd never been in a charity shop before.
"People are looking at saving money, they're rethinking, they're looking at how they're spending their money.
The shop is one of two which raise funds for the RSPCA's rehoming centre at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn, which has also seen a spike in demand from people having to give their pets up because they can't afford their vets' bills.
The window of the shop, which also sells half-price pet food, has pictures of cats and dogs in need of a new home.
Ten pounds goes a long way, buying 20 baby outfits, a men's jacket, 20 paperbacks or three swimming costumes with £1 to spare.
PACT Animal Sanctuary Shop, High Street, King's Lynn
While most shops on the High Street have been putting their prices up, Sue Clack, who runs the PACT Animal Sanctuary shop near the Tuesday Market Place, has been lowering some of hers.
""The cost of living has gone up exponentially but our prices haven't gone up, they've stayed the same," she said.
"I've reduced my prices on clothes, I've tried to put my prices down to help people."
A £1 rail outside offers the chance top snap up up to five outfits for a tenner. Inside there are CDs, books, toys and bric-a-brac.
"Our costs have gone up, our rates have gone up but we're not putting our prices up," said Mrs Clack.
"It's the elderly generation I feel sorry for. I went to do a house collection from an elderly gentleman the other night. It was pitch dark, there wasn't a light on in the place because he couldn't afford it."
Sue Ryder Shop, Norfolk Street, King's Lynn
Manager Tamsin Payne said the shop had been noticeably busier since January.
"A lot of people are making use of charity shops, you're supporting charity, you're helping to recycle," she said.
"Even if you're not on a budget it''s worth shopping in a charity shop because you can get branded items for a fraction of what you can brand new."
Most items in the shop cost under £3. But baby clothes are four items for £1, while there are also vast wooden boxes full of bric-a-brac and crockery priced 10 items for £1.
Miss Payne said savvy shoppers aren't the only ones who know a bargain when they see one.
"We had a TV costume buyer in," she said. "She bought all our stock of men's suits for the BBC."