How Black Friday unfolded in Norwich

21 December, 2018 - 18:45
Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

Our reporters will be joining emergency service teams and charities as Black Friday, often expected to be the busiest night of the year, unfolds - you can follow it live here.

Known as Black Friday, or sometimes Mad Friday, the Christmas festivities get into full swing on the final Friday before Christmas, with 999 services prepared for the impact.

Police have already issued a warning, reminding people to stay with friends and colleagues, look out for others and make sure they get home safely.

We’ll be spending time with Norwich police, the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust and the Norwich SOS Bus to see what they are facing on a particularly busy night.

You can follow it live through our blog here from 7pm, and see more analysis on Saturday.

MORE: Festive revellers urged to stay safe ahead of one of the busiest party nights of the year







