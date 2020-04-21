Search

How to shop online during the lockdown without blowing your budget

PUBLISHED: 10:19 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:29 21 April 2020

Join Widilo for free - it takes less than a minute. Picture: smartmockups.com

Archant

Why not save money on the brands you love when you shop online and treat yourself to some goodies to help you survive self-isolation?

Use links from wildilo.co.uk to shop online with your favourite retailers and save money. Picture: smartmockups.comUse links from wildilo.co.uk to shop online with your favourite retailers and save money. Picture: smartmockups.com

Clement Labbe reveals how you can use discount code site Widilo to spend less on the perfect evening dress, preparing your home for summer and your weekly food shop.

How does it work?

Earn cashback on your order and withdraw your earnings into your bank account. Picture: smartmockups.comEarn cashback on your order and withdraw your earnings into your bank account. Picture: smartmockups.com

Join as a member and use the commission retailers pay Widilo to save money on your online order.

After checking out, you’ll receive cash-back and reward points. You can choose deals from a variety of popular brands using widilo.co.uk.

Widilo’s loyalty reward scheme will allow you to build your points and earn a £50 Netflix gift card or MacBook Pro.

Find the perfect outfit for your big night out

Is planning your next night out helping you get through the lockdown?

Find a new LBD, killer heels and perfect clutch and make sure you’re ready for a night on the town as soon as the bars re-open.

Use Widilo to explore deals from ASOS, Very.com, Topshop, New Look and other fashion brands.

Share this tip and earn up to £6 every time you refer a friend using your unique referral code.

Treat your house to a tasty Friday night dinner

Keep your spirits high and your household healthy during the lockdown. Find deals on nutritious meal options from Muscle Food.

For a night off cooking, use Widilo for a discount on pizza from Domino’s. Put your savings towards next week’s grocery run.

“For a tasty treat to help you through your day, try the delicious range of tea, coffee and hot chocolate on offer at Whittard of Chelsea,” Clement added.

Spruce up your home for less

Now is the ideal time to tackle the decorating jobs you’ve been avoiding. Use Widilo to spend less on your home improvements.

Satisfy your DIY cravings and shop online at B&Q. Elevate your design with finishing touches from made.com. Find a sturdy desk and comfortable chair from Wayfair to create the office space you need.

Make sure you have all the tools to stay productive at home with a new laptop from Currys PC World and shop online safely with internet protection from Avast.

“At Widilo you can find deals on everything you need to start your DIY project and breathe new life into your décor,” Clement said.

Save on your monthly bills

Keep your monthly costs low and look online at Widilo to help you cut down on your utilities.

Find deals with Plusnet, BT and Sky to save money on your landline, internet and tv package - ideal for keeping you entertained and connected during social distancing and self-isolation.

Plan your next holiday

You may not be able to leave your home now, but this doesn’t mean you can’t give the family something to look forward to.

Shop for flights, accommodation and car rental using Widilo and save money on your holiday abroad. You can also research package deals to make planning easier.

Find deals for Booking.com, Expedia, Travelodge and more for plenty of choice of where you can go on your trip.

How you can join

Visit widilo.co.uk to become a member. It’s free to join and you’ll receive a £5 welcome bonus and 50 reward points.

“There are hundreds of brands to choose from,” Clement said. “You’ll have instant access to deals and discounts you can use straight away. Save money on the latest looks, gifts for the family and a treat for dad in time for Father’s Day.”

Download the Widilo browser extension to make sure you never miss a saving and don’t forget to activate your cash-back when completing your online order.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

