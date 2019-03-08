Search

Advanced search

Can you help police solve this Broads village burglary?

PUBLISHED: 18:14 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 08 October 2019

Police have appealed for help in solving a burglary in Hoveton Picture: Ian Burt.

Police have appealed for help in solving a burglary in Hoveton Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Police have appealed for help in investigating a suspected burglary in a Broads village - which took place at some point between July and the end of September.

A property on Tunstead Road in Hoveton, near Wroxham, has recently been broken into; though it is not clear at this stage what was taken in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Constabulary has given an 11 week window within which the burglary is thought to have taken place.

It is believed to have occurred at some point between 4.17pm on Monday, July 15 and 3.22pm on Monday, September 30.

The property owner is still assessing the damage done in the burglary and ascertaining what was taken.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "It is not yet known what property was taken. Any witnesses are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 26/68903/19."

Most Read

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Norfolk restaurants retain Michelin stars

Morston Hall, near Holt retained their Michelin star rating at a ceremony on October 7, with the release of the 2020 Michelin guide. Picture: Good Hotel Guide

Indian restaurant offering 800 free meals to celebrate birthday

The team at Spice Valley in Magdalen Street Credit: Spice Valley

Six Barclays banks saved from closure

Barclays in Drayton is one of many in the region to be saved from closure. Picture: James Bass © 2009 (01603) 772434

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage attackers bring traffic to a halt in attempted robbery near Aldi supermarket

The Heartsease roundabout near Aldi, where a group of teenagers attempted to rob a cyclist. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery buyer steps in for former live music hot spot

A mystery buyer has been found for the Ferry Boat Inn in Norwich Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fifth arrest over Thetford killing

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The multi-million pound projects which could transform transport in Norwich

Castle Meadow in Norwich could be in for a revamp if government money is awarded. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists