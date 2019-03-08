Can you help police solve this Broads village burglary?

Police have appealed for help in solving a burglary in Hoveton Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police have appealed for help in investigating a suspected burglary in a Broads village - which took place at some point between July and the end of September.

A property on Tunstead Road in Hoveton, near Wroxham, has recently been broken into; though it is not clear at this stage what was taken in the incident.

Norfolk Constabulary has given an 11 week window within which the burglary is thought to have taken place.

It is believed to have occurred at some point between 4.17pm on Monday, July 15 and 3.22pm on Monday, September 30.

The property owner is still assessing the damage done in the burglary and ascertaining what was taken.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "It is not yet known what property was taken. Any witnesses are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 26/68903/19."