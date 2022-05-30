News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Work starts on dozens of new homes at former rugby club

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:24 AM May 30, 2022
Construction has begun on almost 100 new homes being built on land that was the former home of Wymondham Rugby Club.

The development on the site at Tuttles Lane is one of the biggest by Saffron Housing Trust and will see 90 new homes built, 29 of which will be shared ownership and 61 for affordable rent.

Mark Gosling, construction manager at Saffron, said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to come together with our partners to mark the start of this exciting new development. 

“Our shared ownership properties also provide a great opportunity for those wanting to get on the housing ladder.”

A bid to redevelop the site was knocked back by South Norfolk Council in 2015 but the planning inspectorate later overruled the council's decision.

The new homes will consist of a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses all fitted with air source heat pumps lowering carbon emissions and fuel bills.

The development is due for completion in February 2024.

Saffron Housing Trust manages over 6,000 homes in Norfolk, Suffolk and across East Anglia.
 

