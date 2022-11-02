Plan aims to maintain ‘strategic gap’ between town and village

A document setting out how a rapidly growing town should expand will go to the public.

South Norfolk Council (SNC) has signed off on Wymondham's neighbourhood plan, a vision for how the area could develop between now and 2038.

The document, created by Wymondham Town Council, will now go out to the public who will be asked for their thoughts.

The neighbourhood plan does not set out specific areas for houses to be built but does provide policies, objectives and projects for SNC to follow when determining planning applications.

The plan includes 10 policies, addressing issues such as the ‘vibrancy’ of the town centre by improving lighting, planting and seating.

It also includes support for reducing the width of roads to make a more pedestrian-friendly area and improving accessibility in areas like Back Lane.

Six projects have also been outlined in the plans, including decluttering public areas by removing "obsolete items" and reviewing signage and maps in the town centre.

The town has surged in size in recent years, burgeoning from 10,000 in 1991 to almost 17,000 today.

This increase means the footprint of Wymondham has edged closer to Norwich while the gap between the northeastern edge of Wymondham and its neighbour - Hethersett - has grown smaller.

The plan seeks to maintain the ‘strategic gap’ between Wymondham and Hethersett to make sure the areas remain separate.

The plans were previously brought before SNC at a meeting in April but were sent back to the town council after John Fuller, the leader of the authority, argued there was little to help guide development.

Councillor John Fuller, chair of the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB). - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

At a meeting of SNC's cabinet, Lisa Neal, member for stronger economy, branded the plans "much improved" but said there were areas that could have been included.

Mr Fuller echoed this, saying he was disappointed at the lack of detail on issues like what Wymondham Town Council would do with community infrastructure levy cash - a charge on developers that can be spent in the local area.