News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Housing

Decision delayed on plan for huge sludge lagoon on the Broads

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 10:16 AM July 8, 2022
Massive lagoon proposal anger neighbours around the Nobel Crescent area of Wroxham.

Massive lagoon proposal anger neighbours around the Nobel Crescent area of Wroxham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Plans to store millions of litres of river sludge next to homes and a cemetery in Wroxham will no longer be decided this month.

The Broads Authority (BA) wants to create a pit the length of three football pitches to store mud dredged from the bottom of the River Bure, with a decision originally set for July 22.

But a BA spokeswoman said the plans are no longer going to be considered by the planning committee this month.

She said: "BA’s planning committee will consider the proposal and objections within the next few months."

Earlier this week, Wroxham residents raised concerns about the plans, fearing it would bring a foul smell to the village - something the  BA denies.

The work is intended to be carried out this winter, using excavators on floating platforms, with the waste transported to the lagoon site between Nobel Crescent, in Wroxham, and the riverbank.

The sludge would be dried over a year before being used as fertiliser in a farmer's field.

Wroxham News
Norfolk Broads News

Don't Miss

Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The 'golf ball' at Trimingham

Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich street named one of the most beautiful in the world

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon