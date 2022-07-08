Decision delayed on plan for huge sludge lagoon on the Broads

Plans to store millions of litres of river sludge next to homes and a cemetery in Wroxham will no longer be decided this month.

The Broads Authority (BA) wants to create a pit the length of three football pitches to store mud dredged from the bottom of the River Bure, with a decision originally set for July 22.

But a BA spokeswoman said the plans are no longer going to be considered by the planning committee this month.

She said: "BA’s planning committee will consider the proposal and objections within the next few months."

Earlier this week, Wroxham residents raised concerns about the plans, fearing it would bring a foul smell to the village - something the BA denies.

The work is intended to be carried out this winter, using excavators on floating platforms, with the waste transported to the lagoon site between Nobel Crescent, in Wroxham, and the riverbank.

The sludge would be dried over a year before being used as fertiliser in a farmer's field.