Car park in seaside town to be transformed into dozens of new homes

Southend Road in Hunstanton is where the new flats are being built. - Credit: Google Maps

Work is under way to transform a car park into 32 new homes in Hunstanton.

The £6.8m development in Southend Road is due to be completed later next year.

It incorporates 12 one-bed, 18 two-bed and two three-bed apartments, based around a central courtyard.

Six of the 32 homes will be affordable.

The scheme is the result of a partnership between the Borough Council of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk and development firm Lovell.

Cabinet member for regeneration and development, Cllr Richard Blunt, said: “This is an excellent scheme. It will provide new homes, with priority given to local people, it has been designed to high standards and it will benefit the town’s economy.”

The design of the development is inspired by the town’s Victorian heritage.

Undercroft parking will have EV charging infrastructure built in and secure cycle storage will also be included.

Cllr Blunt added: “Bringing forward new homes in tourist resorts always presents challenges but we have worked hard to overcome these.

"The result is we can say with confidence that we have a scheme which will help to address housing need and have long-term benefits for the town of Hunstanton.”